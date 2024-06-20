Revolutionize the film production process with the power of AI

The platform leverages emerging technologies to solve a multitude of challenges. Enhancing creativity, not disrupting it. The company has developed a comprehensive approach to creative expression, asset management, collaboration, budgeting, and security with its "Living Storyboard" solution. Post this

Pre-Seed Money of $1M with First Movie Production Deals Already in Place

Turnpost today launched out of stealth with details about its pending new AI-infused platform for cutting edge video content production across film, streaming, and network television content. The company has raised $1M in an early friends and family round led by entertainment and technology angel investor Earl Jarred.

At the time of its launch, the platform has already signed up three Hollywood feature films in development, all set to adopt the solution in 2025. Acclaimed producer Andy Horwitz, known for his work on Dark Night, Suicide Squad, and American Hustle, will use it on his next two projects, further solidifying the platform's credibility. A biopic/adventure production about discovering the North Pole has also joined the list of projects eager to harness the power of Turnpost's unique features.

Turnpost is specifically addressing the oft-maligned, cumbersome and resource-wasting production pipeline, which is traditionally deployed in long-form content creation for film, episodic, and streaming. This early 20th century production methodology results in a pipeline that has difficulty exposing creative challenges while in development & pre-production, increasing risks downstream.

Turnpost's design, incorporating the latest AI functionality throughout, allows for early decision-making, mitigating downstream risks, and exposing costly issues in development and pre-production instead of fixing everything in post—all without impacting the human creative process. AI-generated content is not destined for the screen; it solely exists to help execute the filmmaker's creative vision.

The platform leverages emerging technologies to solve a multitude of challenges. Enhancing creativity, not disrupting it. The company has developed a comprehensive approach to creative expression, asset management, collaboration, budgeting, and security with its "Living Storyboard" solution.

Turnpost's "Living Storyboard" ingests and comprehends screenplays, generating previsualization assets from animatics to cinematic video. It provides previously impossible levels of control and refinement using advanced multi-modal AI. Integrated tools allow seamless collaboration across teams of all sizes, powered by creative-friendly version control and workflow features.

"Progressive Refinement", an innovation utilized throughout Turnpost's design, allows for iteratively enhancing the granular details. All aspects of a scene can be tailored to the creative vision, including cinematography, locations, costumes, sets, movement, and sound. A deep understanding of screenplay concepts is foundational to the platform, providing time-saving features. For example, its comprehension of timelines automatically propagates refinements made in one scene to all related scenes.

"With the launch of Turnpost, the standard response of 'fix it in post' will become a bad memory of the past," said Tom Granberg, CEO of Turnpost. "Our team comes from the Hollywood mainstream. All of us have suffered in the past with the deficiencies of the old way of production – shooting multiple takes of a scene hoping to get the perfect shot, trying to fix out-of-control production and post costs, and more. We have created a platform to be used and appreciated as much by the production team as the creatives – our deployment of AI is a tool supporting the creative process, never replacing it!"

Features of the Turnpost platform (expected to leave Beta in Q4, 2024) include:

AI-powered Script Comprehension

Generated previsualization animatics and cinematic video

Progressive Refinement of visual and audio details

Comprehensive asset management from pre-production to post

Shot comprehension and analysis for natural language search

Live budget impacts from all changes

Integrated encryption and biometrics, fully controlled by studios and clients

Live and secure collaboration between team members

Secure guest access

Creative-friendly version control

Change management workflows

Plugin architecture for industry-standard software tools

End-to-end encrypted cloud or hybrid options to meet client security requirements

Consistent and familiar interface for emerging and changing technologies

About Turnpost:

Turnpost is an Arizona-based pioneering startup that is finally taking early 20th century methods of video content production into the future through an AI-infused film, streaming, and video production platform. By automating time-consuming and capital-intensive tasks from pre-production and dailies all the way through to post-production, the creative process is enhanced while capital costs are not only controlled, but massively reduced. Turnpost is empowering and elevating industry creatives without replacing already established toolsets, while simultaneously saving millions of dollars in post-production costs. Learn more at www.turnpost.io.

Turnpost is a trademark of Turnpost, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby acknowledged and recognized as the property of their respective owners.

For further media information, please contact Turnpost PR Counsel Jonathan Hirshon at [email protected]

Media Contact

Tom Granberg, Turnpost Inc, 1 6023994660, [email protected], turnpost.io

Jonathan Hirshon, Horizon PR, 1 4083934900, [email protected], https://horizonpr.com/

SOURCE Turnpost Inc