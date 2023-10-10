Revolutionize Your Accounts Payable with TROY FlexPay: Now Available on Intuit QuickBooks App Store

TROY FlexPay, TROY Group's ground-breaking accounts payable automation software, is now available to download on the Intuit QuickBooks App Store.
WHEELING, W Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready for a game-changing collaboration that's set to supercharge the world of small business finance! TROY Group, the undisputed trailblazer in delivering ultra-secure payment and document solutions, is thrilled to achieve a milestone for one of our most innovative software solutions. We are beyond excited to announce that TROY FlexPay, our groundbreaking accounts payable automation software, has officially landed on the Intuit QuickBooks App Store. Brace yourself for a revolution in accounts payable automation!
With TROY FlexPay seamlessly integrated into their QuickBooks account, small business owners can embark on a new era of financial efficiency. TROY FlexPay unleashes a suite of bill payment processing tools, tailored to meet the unique needs of a small business. TROY FlexPay puts users in control of their cash all from one easy-to-use platform, letting them choose how they want to make those vital payments to their vendors.
QuickBooks users, rejoice! TROY FlexPay is now just a click away in the Intuit QuickBooks App Store. Now, you can dive into this groundbreaking payment solution faster and easier than ever before.
This integration is nothing short of a financial game-changer for small businesses, as we aim to streamline the accounts payable process and deliver an unrivaled cash flow management experience. Imagine the possibilities!
Here's the lowdown on the benefits of this groundbreaking software:
Effortless Bill Pay and Payment Management - After syncing TROY FlexPay with QuickBooks, small business owners have the power to pay vendors through digital checks, ACH payments, check fulfillment services, or print their own custom check directly to blank stock – all at their fingertips, right on time.
Enhanced Security - TROY FlexPay goes above and beyond to safeguard data. Every transaction is fortified with top-tier protection, ensuring businesses and their customers peace of mind while making payments.
Real-Time Reporting - Unlock the magic of real-time transaction data and in-depth reports, making financial management a breeze.
"We are thrilled to have TROY FlexPay join the Intuit QuickBooks app store and offer easier access to our payment processing solutions to the QuickBooks community," says, Eric Howard, TROY Group's Director of Marketing. "Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and our goal is to simplify their financial operations, so they can focus on what they do best - running their businesses."
TROY FlexPay aligns perfectly with Intuit's commitment to empowering small businesses with the tools they need to flourish. With TROY FlexPay now at their fingertips, QuickBooks users can supercharge their efficiency and streamline payment processes like never before.
The future of accounts payable automation is here! Dive into the exciting world of TROY FlexPay and QuickBooks integration. For more information, visit http://flexpay.troygroup.com.‥
About TROY Group:
TROY Group has been at the forefront of secure payment and document solutions for six decades, championing both printed and digital documents. With a remarkable 30-year partnership with HP, TROY is the exclusive company authorized to enhance HP printers and toner cartridges with security features, designed specifically for printing checks and other financial records. Just recently announced as a proud partner of Pitney Bowes, TROY Group now offers end-to-end security solutions for mailing and postage, solidifying their position as a leader in the industry.
Media Contact
Eric Howard, TROY Group, (304) 232-0899, [email protected], https://www.troygroup.com/
SOURCE TROY Group
Share this article