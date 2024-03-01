Revolutionize Your Dealership's Phone Proficiency with Car Wars' Innovative Mystery Shop Scorecard

Car Wars is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature: Mystery Shop Scorecard. This innovative feature will transform how dealerships assess and enhance their phone performance, offering new insights into every unique opportunity call.

DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leader in phone solutions and call analytics within the automotive industry, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature: Mystery Shop Scorecard. This innovative feature will transform how dealerships assess and enhance their phone performance, offering new insights into every unique opportunity call.

Traditionally, mystery shop services charge dealers by the call and employee staff to manually make these calls, leading dealers to obtain only a small and less realistic sample size. Car Wars' Mystery Shop Scorecard revolutionizes this concept by grading 100% of fresh phone-ups at your dealership. Car Wars' Mystery Shop reporting is also based on authentic interactions between agents and customers, ensuring accuracy and reliability, as opposed to simulated mystery shop calls. This provides unparallel insights and a compressive understanding of dealership phone performance.

Each month, all unique opportunity calls are scored by Car Wars' advanced large language models, specially trained for calls processed through the platform. This results in highly accurate reporting, offering dealerships insight into their team's phone performance. Reports are available by individual call, dealership location, group, region, brand, or a custom group of stores requested.

"With the launch of the Mystery Shop Scorecard powered by advanced large language models, Car Wars reaffirms its commitment to innovation in the automotive industry," states Executive Vice President of Product Planning and Marketing, Jackie Bowers. "By meticulously evaluating 100% of fresh phone-ups, this innovative tool offers dealerships unprecedented insights into every customer interaction. With the Mystery Shop Scorecard, dealers can harness the full potential of their phone operations, leveraging data-driven insights to elevate customer engagement and drive measurable results."

With Car Wars' Mystery Shop Scorecard, you can elevate your dealership's phone performance to new heights. Gain a competitive edge, deliver exceptional customer engagement, and drive higher customer satisfaction.

Be on the lookout – Car Wars will continue to innovate its Mystery Shop Scorecard to provide improved reporting and customization.

For further information about Mystery Shop Scorecard and to learn how it can benefit your dealership, visit https://carwars.com/home/a/demo/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

