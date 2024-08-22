Revolutionize Your Payroll: File 941 IRS Forms Instantly with ezPaycheck - No IRS Hassle Needed!

Let ezPaycheck handle the tedious tax document filing so businesses can focus on what they do best. Post this

However, those days are over. After months of popular demand, ezPaycheck payroll software now empowers accountants and business owners to file 941 forms in-app, without requiring professional accounting experience. This revolutionary application simplifies the entire payroll process into a single intuitive step. New clients are welcome to trial ezPaycheck payroll software for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp

The cost per 941 filing can be as little as $5.95! Visit halfpricesoft.com today to learn more.

"Why should a restaurant or mom-and-pop shop spend hours every few months dealing with the IRS? Our guiding philosophy is that businesses should focus on what lets them excel. Let us handle the red tape," explains our founder, Dr. Ge. "We enable business owners and accountants to work on their specialties without having to decipher cryptic documents and forms."

Don't have ezPaycheck yet? No problem! Download ezPaycheck for free to start handling payroll in-house today. In addition to 941 e-filing, ezPaycheck also offers:

Automatically calculates Federal, state and local taxes and deductions including Social Security tax, Medicare, employer unemployment taxes, 401K , Insurance deduction and more

Includes built-in tax tables for federal, all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Manually enter after-the-fact checks to override tax tables

Prints Tax Forms 940, 943, 941, W2, and W3

E-files 941

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly payroll periods

Print payroll checks on blank stock and pre-printed check paper

Supports stub-only printing

Easily calculates salary pay, hourly pay, tip, bonus, differential pay and more

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Supports employees PTO plan

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies simultaneously with one flat rate

Supports network access

In other news, Halfpricesoft is developing an e-file version of Form 940 and working on offering 941 e-filing to state governments as well!

Small business employers that seeking a reliable way to speed up payroll processing can try ezPaycheck today for free at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

