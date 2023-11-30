Revolutionize Your Shipyard with DM Consulting's Cutting-Edge Dry Dock Modernization Solutions!

Embark on a transformative journey in ship drydocking with DM Consulting's latest innovations. With a legacy spanning over two decades, DM Consulting introduces cutting-edge solutions to modernize shipyards globally. The unveiling includes the groundbreaking DockMaster Software, a patented 3D scanning technology, strategic collaboration with Syncrolift®, and pioneering research projects funded by the National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP).

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DM Consulting, a globally recognized authority on ship drydocking since 2000, unveils a suite of groundbreaking technologies to transform and modernize shipyards worldwide. From innovative software to patented 3D scanning and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Syncrolift®, DM Consulting is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drydocking.

Key Highlights: