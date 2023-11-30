Revolutionize Your Shipyard with DM Consulting's Cutting-Edge Dry Dock Modernization Solutions!

Embark on a transformative journey in ship drydocking with DM Consulting's latest innovations. With a legacy spanning over two decades, DM Consulting introduces cutting-edge solutions to modernize shipyards globally. The unveiling includes the groundbreaking DockMaster Software, a patented 3D scanning technology, strategic collaboration with Syncrolift®, and pioneering research projects funded by the National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP).
MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DM Consulting, a globally recognized authority on ship drydocking since 2000, unveils a suite of groundbreaking technologies to transform and modernize shipyards worldwide. From innovative software to patented 3D scanning and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Syncrolift®, DM Consulting is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drydocking.
Key Highlights:
- DockMaster Software: Elevate your drydocking planning and preparation with DM Consulting's proprietary DockMaster Software, a Windows-based solution designed for efficient and safe vessel dry docking.
- 3D Scanning Excellence: Introducing a patented 3D scanning technology (U.S. Patent No. 11,027,799 ) to eliminate uncertainty in drydocking. DM Consulting offers comprehensive scanning services for docks or vessels, providing valuable engineering reports.
- Syncrolift® Partnership: Joining forces with Syncrolift®, a stalwart in the shipyard market for seven decades with 300 shiplift installations globally. Explore Syncrolift® products, including the renowned Syncrolift® and innovative Fast Docking™ solutions for enhanced shipyard productivity.
- Cutting-Edge Research Projects: DM Consulting pioneers research and development with two NSRP-funded projects:
- Dry Dock Block Contact Indicator System: Designed to detect block contacts, enhancing safety and efficiency in drydocking.
- Alternate Blocking Materials: Testing three materials as alternatives for dry dock blocks, with a focus on HDPE undergoing lab testing.
Meet DM Consulting at WorkBoat 2023:
Visit booth #3343 at WorkBoat 2023 in New Orleans to engage with DM Consulting's team and explore their cutting-edge solutions.
