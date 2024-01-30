Revolutionizing ATSC 3.0 Datacasting Security: A New Whitepaper by PEAK3 and Cybrella, Inc.

Evolving the ATSC 3.0 security infrastructure is crucial for market demand and scalability. Our proposed solution ensures secure multiplexing, supporting a diverse range of applications sharing broadcast capacity. - Alp Sezen, PEAK3 Post this

The current ATSC 3.0 Security, as defined by A/360, focuses on managing ATSC3.0 receivers, with limitations on securing shared Datacasting broadcast data. The proposed approach introduces significant improvements, including secure transmission over a shared broadcast channel, secure sharing among multiple customers/groups, access control for shared broadcast content, and robust billing management.

Key Features of the Proposed Approach:

1) Secure Broadcast Infrastructure: Introduces a Key Manager, Multicast Stream Encryptor, and ATSC 3.0 Scheduler to ensure secure transmission, encryption, and scheduling of broadcast content.

2) Session Key Management: Defines Broadcast Session Keys (BSK) and Broadcast Session Groups (BSG) to facilitate secure encryption and decryption of user data.

3) Receiver Registration: Describes a user-friendly registration process for receivers, ensuring secure deployment and connectivity with the Key Manager.

4) Access Control and Billing: Enables granular control over access to broadcast content, allowing the Key Manager to manage access based on billing status and other criteria.

Future-Proofing with Quantum Key Distribution:

The whitepaper also explores the future integration of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) as a response to the threats posed by quantum computing to existing encryption methods. It highlights the potential of QKD in providing unbreakable and hack-proof encryption, ensuring secure communication.

Franklin A Jackson, Cybrella: "This innovative approach addresses current limitations and prepares the ATSC 3.0 community for future challenges, including the rise of quantum computing."

Evolving the currently specified ATSC 3.0 security infrastructure will be key to enabling growth and scalability across a heterogenous set of customers and applications that must share the broadcast capacity to support the needed economic and monetization model to offset the decline of advertising from linear content.

Many of the potential use cases will not be able to have a return path, or the requirement of a return path, will add adoption friction and cost. The proposed solution only requires an Internet connection during the initial registration. Afterwards, full transmission security and access control can be achieved reliability without requiring a return path.

With the current security specification, there is no defined way to enforce access control for billing on a per receiver or per customer basis. Without the ability to track and revoke access, a subscription-based model is difficult to manage and enforce without relying on a customer to operate and report in good faith. How many units have been deployed? What does the service provider do when a customer fails to pay? Furthermore, most customers won't want to track this information even if they are operating in good faith. The proposed solution solves these very real monetization problems by providing a mechanism to seamlessly track deployed receivers and revoke access with a high degree of granularity without requiring an operational return path.

The ATSC 3.0 community must evolve the existing Datacasting security specification and available capabilities to address these concerns as well as the impending future obsolescence of AES-256 and PKI infrastructure to protect, grow and monetize the ATSC 3.0 Datacasting spectrum.

