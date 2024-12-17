Revolutionizing Auto Decisions: GoodCar Debuts Mobile App for Smarter Car Buying and Selling

GoodCar's new mobile app revolutionizes automotive decision-making by providing in-depth vehicle history reports, including accident records, market values, current mileage, open recalls and much more. Post this

In-Depth Vehicle History Reports: Access detailed insights into any vehicle's history, including odometer readings, accident history, title records, ownership and sales history, detailed market values and pricing, open recalls, and comprehensive specifications

Free Automotive Tools: Simplify key processes with a VIN Decoder, Recall Lookup tool, Residual Value Estimator, and Loan/Lease Calculators, all available at no cost.

Quick VIN and License Plate Lookup: The app's advanced scanning technology saves time. Users can capture a vehicle's VIN or license plate using their smartphone camera for instant results and a hassle-free experience.

Unlimited VIN and Plate Lookups: GoodCar equips users with UNLIMITED vehicle history lookups for one monthly fee, whereas the competition charges nearly twice as much for just a single report.

Streamlined User Experience: Store all vehicle reports conveniently in user accounts for easy access anytime. Also, enabling the monitoring feature allows users to be informed of updates whenever there are changes to the vehicle's history.

24/7 Customer Support: Enjoy round-the-clock assistance to resolve any issues promptly.

"At GoodCar, our mission is to simplify the automotive journey for everyone," said Levon Gasparian, CEO of GoodCar. "Our new app combines convenience, reliability, and expert insights car buyers and owners need. The GoodCar app is one of the industry's most trusted platforms for learning about any vehicle."

The GoodCar app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

"Goodcar has revolutionized how I shop for cars. The ease of snapping a picture of the VIN or license plate to get a full history report is incredible – no more typing out long numbers," said customer Borozan. "Additionally, the app's free tools such as the recall lookup and residual value calculator are lifesavers. I highly recommend GoodCar's app to anyone in the car market or just looking to check up on their vehicle."

To learn more about GoodCar's app features and capabilities, visit www.GoodCar.com.

About GoodCar

GoodCar is the premier vehicle history data company offering powerful tools to individuals and companies who need automobile information at their fingertips. With a strong commitment to transparency and accessibility, GoodCar empowers vehicle owners with the insights and tools they need to make confident, informed decisions in today's dynamic automotive market.

Media Contact

Emil Ashikyan, GoodCar, 1 6179596235, [email protected], https://goodcar.com/

SOURCE GoodCar