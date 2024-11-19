Revolutionizing Beauty Retail: JCPenney and Revieve® Drive Exceptional Engagement and Conversions with AI-Powered Beauty Advisors

Latest case study reveals JCPenney's outstanding results by leveraging Revieve's innovative Al Advisors and Next Gen True-To-Life Makeup Artist VTO Solutions

HELSINKI and CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, the leader in personalized digital beauty experiences for beauty brands, retailers, and digital service providers, has announced the outstanding success of its continued partnership with JCPenney. By leveraging Revieve's advanced AI-powered beauty solutions, including cutting-edge AI Skincare and Haircare advisors and next-generation, true-to-life Virtual Try-On for Makeup, JCPenney has experienced substantial growth in customer acquisition, conversion rates, enriched data collection capabilities, and achieved significant gains in customer engagement. This collaboration has not only elevated the customer experience but has also set a new benchmark for innovation and personalization in the retail industry, further solidifying JCPenney's position as a leader in beauty retail.

As a cornerstone of the U.S. retail industry for over 120 years, JCPenney has continuously evolved to meet the needs of its diverse customer base. Following the launch of JCPenney Beauty, the retailer integrated Revieve's AI technologies, including the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Haircare Advisor, and AI Makeup Artist Virtual Try-On, to create a seamless beauty journey that blends online shopping convenience with the personalized touch of in-store visits, ensuring each customer interaction is unique, inclusive and meaningful.

This partnership marks a transformative chapter for JCPenney Beauty, driving increased engagement and customer loyalty while delivering personalized, data-driven experiences.

Key Implementations and Results:

AI Skincare Advisor: Users engaging with the platform exhibited a 23% higher average order value (AOV) compared to other shoppers, reflecting a high level of interest and a strong commitment to investing in personalized skincare solutions. Additionally, customer engagement soared, with consumers spending 103% more time on site, highlighting the platform's effectiveness in drawing users into a more immersive shopping experience.

AI Haircare Advisor: Customers using the AI Haircare Advisor experienced a 20% increase in AOV compared to other JCPenney e-commerce users, reflecting interest in premium haircare solutions and personalized product recommendations. There also was a notable boost in engagement, with users spending twice as much time on the site, highlighting the platform's success in capturing and retaining customer attention while enhancing the shopping experience.

AI Makeup Artist Virtual Try-On: For mass brands, the VTO solution achieved a 108% increase in conversion rates, a 24% increase in AOV, and a 75% increase in user's time spent on the site. For prestige brands, the solution increased conversion rates by 65%, AOV by 24%, and time spent on the site by 69%. These results underscore the VTO's vital role in driving engagement and sales within JCPenney's e-commerce strategy.

Elevating Beauty for All

JCPenney's commitment to inclusivity and personalization in beauty shines through this partnership. By leveraging Revieve's AI-powered solutions, JCPenney has fostered a welcoming, accessible space where customers can receive recommendations tailored to their unique needs—whether in skincare, makeup, or haircare. This strategy has positioned JCPenney as a forward-thinking retailer, embracing the future of beauty with cutting-edge technology and consumer-centric innovation.

"We are committed to delivering personalized beauty experiences that truly empower every individual," said Jo Osborne, Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager for Beauty and Center Core at JCPenney. "Our partnership with Revieve has been a game-changer, not only allowing us to merge the convenience of online shopping with customized beauty recommendations but also providing us with invaluable customer insights through enhanced data collection. This data-driven approach enables us to better understand and respond to our customers' unique needs, ensuring every individual feels recognized, supported, and confident in their beauty journey."

Data-Driven Success

JCPenney's ability to leverage data from Revieve's AI-powered platforms has been transformative in shaping highly personalized marketing strategies and refining customer experiences. Access to rich zero- and first-party data has empowered JCPenney to make more informed and targeted business decisions, leading to increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and stronger customer loyalty across both digital and in-store channels.

"We're thrilled to be a key partner in JCPenney's bold journey to redefine beauty retail," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve®. "By integrating our advanced AI and AR technology, JCPenney has created a truly personalized shopping experience that connects with their customers on a deeper level. It's exciting to see how these innovations are not only enhancing customer satisfaction but also delivering measurable business growth, proving that personalization is the future of beauty retail."

The complete case study, detailing the transformative impact of Revieve's AI-powered beauty solutions on JCPenney's business, is available here.

Revieve utilizes Google Cloud's infrastructure to power these digital beauty solutions, which are available on the GCP Marketplace. This robust infrastructure allows JCPenney to offer cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions across beauty, skincare, and haircare, reinforcing the company's commitment to celebrating individual beauty in every form.

About JCPenney

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America's diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company's product assortment meets customers' everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney's Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.

Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

Revieve's trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.

