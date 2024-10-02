Revolutionizing Biomarker Development: Automated Detection and Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The lack of methods to characterize the whole extracellular vesicle directly in crude samples restricts clinical sensitivity in diagnostics. Post this

However, current methods to purify and quantify extracellular vesicles take a long time, introduce a bias and are costly and imprecise, thereby hampering progress in the research and development related to extracellular vesicles. However, the lack of methods to characterize the whole extracellular vesicle directly in crude samples restricts clinical sensitivity in diagnostics.

The expert speakers will be discussing a breakthrough label-free fiber-optic method in an automated platform for biomolecular sensing. This method combines affinity-based quantification with simultaneous affinity isolation or downstream analysis.

This integrated solution using a sensor dip-in probe is a new, selective, automated (scalable), fast (hours) and specific (purity up to 95%) method to accurately quantify and isolate extracellular vesicles directly from cell culture supernatant and plasma samples. Proof of concept data will be presented to demonstrate yield for downstream analysis and for specific capture of circulating neuronal tissue extracellular vesicles from human plasma.

Register for this webinar to learn how research studies and analysis workflows can become more efficient and effective from one-step immunospecific analytical isolation and collection of biologics, exosomes and extracellular vesicles or even of cells in suspension.

Join Dr. Aida Montserrat Pagès, PhD, Scientist, FOx BIOSYSTEMS; and Dr. Ryan Pink, PhD, Reader in Molecular Biology and Genomics, Oxford Brookes University; CEO, MetaGuideX, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Revolutionizing Biomarker Development: Automated Detection and Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles.

FOx BIOSYSTEMS is a company with a mission to revolutionize the life sciences and biopharmaceutical research market with innovative real-time, label-free analysis products. FOx BIOSYSTEMS provides fluidics-free biomolecular analysis systems that can reliably measure molecule interactions, from proteins to vesicles, phage, VLP and whole cells, in unpurified samples including cell culture supernatant, lysate, plasma and blood. Our innovative fiber-optic biosensor combines the ease of use of dip-in reading with the power of real-time binding analysis.

