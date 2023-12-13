Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: The Impact of Technology and Innovation on Regulatory Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The emergence of innovative methodologies, such as adaptive trial designs and virtual trials, has also challenged traditional regulatory approaches. Post this

The emergence of innovative methodologies, such as adaptive trial designs and virtual trials, has also challenged traditional regulatory approaches.

This webinar will:

Delve into the regulatory implications of technological and innovative advancements in clinical trials

Explore how regulatory bodies are adapting to these changes, ensuring patient safety and data integrity while ethical considerations are upheld

Uncover challenges faced by regulators in keeping pace with rapidly evolving technologies while maintaining robust oversight and compliance

Join this webinar to gain valuable insights from industry experts and regulatory authorities and discover strategies to navigate the evolving regulatory environment successfully.

Join Trang Gisler, Senior Director, Strategy, Government and Public Health Services, PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Carlos Peña, PhD, MS, Chief Regulatory Officer and Chief Quality Officer, Jacobs Institute, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 11 am EST (4 pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: The Impact of Technology and Innovation on Regulatory Landscape.

