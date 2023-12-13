Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: The Impact of Technology and Innovation on Regulatory Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the role of technology in patient recruitment, data collection and monitoring. Attendees will learn about innovative trial designs and their impact on regulatory requirements. The featured speakers will discuss regulatory challenges and considerations in the era of virtual trials. The speakers will share insights to ensure patient safety, data integrity and ethical compliance in the digital age. Attendees will also learn about collaborative efforts between regulators, industry and academia to adapt to the changing landscape. The speakers will also share future trends and potential regulatory reforms to accommodate technological advancements.
TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar delving into the transformative impact of technology and innovation in clinical trials and the related regulatory challenges and adaptations. The landscape of clinical trials is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by advancements in technology and innovation.
This webinar aims to explore the profound impact of these developments on the regulatory framework governing clinical trials. In recent years, technology has revolutionized various aspects of clinical trials, including patient recruitment, data collection, monitoring and analysis. The integration of electronic health records, wearable devices and mobile applications has streamlined the recruitment process, enabling researchers to reach a larger and more diverse pool of participants. Moreover, these technological advancements have facilitated real-time data collection, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of clinical trial outcomes.
The emergence of innovative methodologies, such as adaptive trial designs and virtual trials, has also challenged traditional regulatory approaches.
This webinar will:
- Delve into the regulatory implications of technological and innovative advancements in clinical trials
- Explore how regulatory bodies are adapting to these changes, ensuring patient safety and data integrity while ethical considerations are upheld
- Uncover challenges faced by regulators in keeping pace with rapidly evolving technologies while maintaining robust oversight and compliance
Join this webinar to gain valuable insights from industry experts and regulatory authorities and discover strategies to navigate the evolving regulatory environment successfully.
Join Trang Gisler, Senior Director, Strategy, Government and Public Health Services, PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Carlos Peña, PhD, MS, Chief Regulatory Officer and Chief Quality Officer, Jacobs Institute, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 11 am EST (4 pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: The Impact of Technology and Innovation on Regulatory Landscape.
