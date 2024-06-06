Revolutionizing CTV Advertising: GumGum's In-Video Units Yield 30% Higher Attention Rate than Traditional Ads

"By prioritizing attention and adopting non-disruptive formats like In-Video, brands can truly enhance their visibility and impact in the CTV space," Ken Weiner, GumGum's Chief Technology Officer. Post this

Key findings from the study include:

Enhanced Viewer Attention: GumGum's In-Video units significantly outperform traditional CTV ads in maintaining viewer attention, with a 30% higher attention percentage.

Gender-Specific Engagement: Female viewers were 28% more engaged with the In-Video units compared to standard CTV ads.

Attention to Visible Index: When other people are in the room, they spend 23% more time with eyes on In-Video units compared to other CTV ads.

"As brands contend with the challenges of attention fatigue on streaming and linear amidst an ever-increasing volume of advertisements, they are wasting ad dollars in spots where the audience is not engaged," said Ken Weiner, Chief Technology Officer of GumGum. "Treating CTV as merely an extension of linear TV is limiting. By prioritizing attention and adopting non-disruptive formats like In-Video, brands can truly enhance their visibility and impact in the CTV space."

TVision operates a demographically representative, passive TV measurement panel that enables accurate, person-level insight into how people really watch CTV. GumGum In-Video data was matched to the TVision panel's second-by-second, person-level attention data and the two data sets were joined to calculate engagement for the custom In-Video unit.

"The CTV landscape presents unique challenges and opportunities for capturing viewer attention," said Hassan Babajane, SVP of Commercial at TVision. "By embedding GumGum's In-Video, brands can significantly enhance the effectiveness of their ad spend while maximizing viewer engagement. Strategies like this are crucial as the CTV space grows and diversifies, requiring advertisers to adopt more innovative strategies to engage audiences."

