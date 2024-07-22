Revolutionizing Digital Creativity: AI Creative Summit + Bootcamp

The AI Creative Summit + Bootcamp 2024 is a must-attend online event for professionals looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence in their creative fields. Over four days, attendees will have the chance to engage in seven specialized AI Bootcamps, and finish the week at the innovative AI Creative Summit. This exclusive event will feature a dynamic lineup of bootcamp workshops, conference sessions, and keynote and panel discussions, offering attendees unparalleled insight into how AI technologies are reshaping the creative landscape.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future Media Conferences, in partnership with NAB Show and sponsored by Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, is proud to announce the launch of the AI Creative Summit + Bootcamp. This innovative, online event on August 19th-22nd will bring together industry visionaries and creative professionals to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in digital content creation.

Returning for the second year the AI Creative Summit is back better than ever with the addition of AI Bootcamps leading up to the Summit Day. The seven new bootcamp tickets in addition to the Summit Day pass offer an unparalleled opportunity to enhance your digital creativity and technical skills using the latest AI technologies.

The AI Creative Summit + Bootcamp will feature a dynamic lineup of bootcamp workshops, conference sessions, and keynote and panel discussions, offering attendees unparalleled insight into how AI technologies are reshaping the creative landscape. From video production and sound design to the legalities that come with artificial intelligence, participants will discover practical applications of AI tools that enhance both creativity and technical proficiency.

"We are excited to host this groundbreaking summit, uniting experts to explore AI's impact on digital creativity," said President & Founder of FMC Ben Kozuch. "This event underscores our commitment to advancing creative skills through cutting-edge technology."

This event caters to professionals eager to lead in digital innovation, offering a platform for networking, learning, and engaging with experts who are pushing the boundaries of AI in creative industries. The event offers 8 different tickets for access to specific bootcamps or the Summit Day for $299 each. Ticket options include:

AI Design Bootcamp

AI Broadcast Radio Bootcamp

AI Sound Mastering Bootcamp

AI Legal Bootcamp

AI Video Editing Bootcamp

AI VFX & Motion Bootcamp

AI Broadcast TV Bootcamp

AI Creative Summit Pass

With each purchase of a bootcamp ticket, attendees will receive the complimentary certification exam for that respective bootcamp post-event, absolutely free! This invaluable opportunity allows participants to earn certifications in cutting-edge fields such as AI Design, AI Sound Mastering, AI in Video Production, and more! These certifications not only validate your newly acquired skills but also enhance your professional credentials, setting you apart in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Don't miss out on this chance to gain industry-recognized certifications at no additional cost.

For more information and to register, visit www.aicreativesummit.com

