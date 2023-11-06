Revolutionizing Digital Dentistry: PRO-Craft Unveils Innovative AI and Micro-CT Scanning Technology

Our incorporation of AI and micro-CT scanning signifies our commitment to pioneering advanced solutions that redefine the conventional paradigms of dental restorations. Post this

"This technological leap signifies the dawn of an unprecedented era in dentistry, characterized by enhanced accuracy, reduced errors, and a seamless workflow," said Greg Schubert, founder and CDT of PRO-Craft. "Our incorporation of AI and micro-CT scanning signifies our commitment to pioneering advanced solutions that redefine the conventional paradigms of dental restorations."

Since the groundbreaking study by Korean researchers in 2017, which underscored the efficacy of micro-CT scanning, PRO-Craft has ingeniously integrated this technology. Dentists can continue with their traditional PVS impression-taking process, while PRO-Craft transforms these into high-precision digital models. This evolution eliminates the need for physical models, reducing errors and expediting the restoration process.

PRO-Craft's AI and micro-CT scanning technology is at the forefront of intelligent manufacturing. It translates PVS impressions into digital files instantaneously, setting the stage for AI-enhanced design software to take over the restoration production. This innovation promises dentists accuracy, consistency, and speed, mitigating the challenges associated with traditional plaster models.

Physical impressions still hold sway, but the advent of micro-CT scanning heralds a transition to sharper, more defined study models in the digital realm. The precision and efficiency of this technology are not just the future - they are the present at PRO-Craft, transforming the conventional landscape of dental restorations.

"To step into this transformative journey and witness firsthand the precision, efficiency, and convenience of AI and micro-CT scanning, we welcome you to send us a case," invites Schubert. Dive into the world where technology and precision converge to redefine the boundaries of possibility in dental restoration.

For a personalized walkthrough of this cutting-edge technology, and to explore its multifaceted benefits, reach out to PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory at 877-4-THE-LAB (484-3522). For additional questions, contact PRO-Craft via their website or email them at [email protected].

