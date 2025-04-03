Revolutionizing Drug Discovery: AI-Driven Informatics Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The webinar includes a live demonstration of AI capabilities that will highlight practical applications in drug discovery workflows and provide attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with experts. Post this

The attendees will gain insights into current trends in pharmaceutical informatics and their implications across various organizational scales. The expert speakers will explore strategies for integrating modern informatics solutions with existing legacy systems effectively. The attendees will get to understand the role of AI and machine learning technologies in enhancing drug discovery processes. They will also get to learn key factors to consider when selecting and implementing informatics platforms in pharmaceutical R&D.

Register for this webinar today to explore how artificial intelligence-driven informatics is revolutionizing drug discovery.

Join Dimitris Agrafiotis, PhD, Director of Digital Analytics and AI, Arsenal Capital Partners; Chris Waller, PhD, VP and Chief Scientist, EPAM Systems; and Barry Bunin, PhD, CEO and Founder, Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD), for the live webinar on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Revolutionizing Drug Discovery: AI-Driven Informatics Insights.

