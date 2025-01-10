Revolutionizing EV Charging: EVmode, UIC, and Payroc Join Forces to Introduce Accessible Charging Solution at NRF 2025

This charging solution empowers businesses and property owners. By offering EV amenities, businesses can increase foot traffic, improve customer retention, and stand out in a competitive marketplace. Additionally, tax incentives and direct income from usage fees make EV charging a smart, future-focused investment.

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVmode, UIC, and Payroc, three leading innovators in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, are thrilled to unveil a new EV charging solution. The solution combines EVmode’s Level 2 electric vehicle charger, UIC’s EZPay payment reader embedded payment technology, and Payroc’s seamless gateway and payment processing.

Designed to complement Level 3 fast chargers or serve as a cost-effective alternative, this solution helps businesses and property owners attract and retain customers. Additionally, this charging solution advances sustainability efforts and generates new revenue streams by addressing daily EV charging needs. Seamlessly integrating into consumers’ lifestyles, the charger delivers an affordable, practical option for meeting the growing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure.

EVmode’s Level 2 chargers, equipped with UIC’s integrated payment devices and powered by Payroc’s secure payment processing technology, offer a practical and affordable option for incremental charging. With their compact design, quick installation process, and low setup costs, these chargers are ideal for businesses aiming to attract EV drivers, boost foot traffic, and strengthen customer loyalty. By providing convenient charging solutions, businesses can position themselves as sustainability leaders while benefiting from new revenue opportunities through usage fees and contributing to eco-friendly initiatives within their communities.

Key Features & Benefits:

For Businesses:



Maximize convenience with compact chargers requiring minimal space.

Leverage tax incentives for US-made chargers to reduce costs and promote sustainability.

Technical Advantages:



Delivers up to 11.5 kilowatts of charge, offering a reliable 15% battery boost for - drivers in under an hour.

Durable NEMA 4X-rated enclosures withstand environmental challenges like dust, rust and corrosion.

For Everyday Users:



Simplify payments with credit card options— no apps required.

Supports leading payment methods, including cards and mobile wallets, providing customers with choice, flexibility, and convenience.

Seamlessly integrates incremental charging into daily routines, such as errands and commutes.

Flexible Payment Options:



Support diverse business needs with Payroc’s adaptable payment options, which allow businesses to use their processor of choice or Payroc’s full-service acquiring program.

“EVmode is committed to making EV charging accessible and practical for all,” said Tim Kang, Director of Sales, EVmode. “By integrating our advanced technology with UIC and Payroc, we’re enabling businesses to meet EV charging demands effectively.”

“UIC’s embedded payment solutions simplify the charging experience for drivers who prefer an app-free experience while creating new revenue streams for merchants,” said Robert Wang, VP, Sales, UIC. “This partnership delivers a seamless, scalable solution for communities across the nation.”

“Payroc is proud to bring secure, user-friendly payment processing to this innovative charging solution,” said Todd Bellino, Director of Payment Facilitation and Integrated Payments, Payroc. “Together, we’re driving forward the adoption of EV infrastructure with solutions tailored to both the needs of businesses and consumers.”

For more information about this EV charging solution with frictionless payments, please visit EVmode and UIC. For additional information about enabling frictionless unattended payments, please visit Payroc.

Meet Us at NRF 2025: Retail’s BIG Show:

Join EVmode, UIC, and Payroc at Retail’s Big Show, January 12–14, to learn more about this transformative solution. Schedule a meeting or contact Todd Bellino at [email protected].

About EVmode:

EVmode is a leading EV charging manufacturer committed to delivering unmatched performance and reliability. Proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA, EVmode’s vertically integrated approach delivers superior chargers built to withstand the elements and ensure long-term durability.

About UIC:

UIC is a leading provider of payment solutions, delivering advanced technology and unparalleled expertise to businesses worldwide. With a commitment to advancement and sustainability, UIC is dedicated to shaping the future of payments through its comprehensive range of products and services.

About Payroc:

Payroc is a leading provider of integrated payment solutions, empowering independent software vendors (ISVs) and businesses worldwide to turn complex payment challenges into revenue-driving opportunities. With vertically tailored solutions that deliver competitive advantages, Payroc enhances customer value and consumer convenience through a consultative, partner-centric approach. Processing over $115 billion annually for more than 190,000 merchants globally, our high-growth platform combines advanced payments technology with unified commerce solutions to support scalability and



Media Contact

Lynae Harrison, Payroc, 8447297624, [email protected], www.payroc.com

Robert Wang, UIC, 5104386799, [email protected], www.uicpaymentsinc.com

SOURCE Payroc