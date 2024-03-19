Revolutionizing EV Charging: UIC Payworld, EVEN Recharge, and Payroc Unveil Industry-Leading Plug-and-Play EV Charging Solution with Seamless Payments

UIC Payworld, EVEN Recharge, and Payroc proudly introduce an out-of-the-box, plug-and-play EV charging solution that enables frictionless payment acceptance. This innovation marks a significant milestone in the EV charging industry, offering unparalleled convenience, accessibility, and revenue opportunities for merchants and property managers.

TINLEY PARK, Ill., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UIC Payworld, EVEN Recharge, and Payroc, three leading innovators in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, proudly introduce an out-of-the-box, plug-and-play EV charging solution that enables frictionless payment acceptance.

This pioneering collaboration expertly combines UIC Payworld's Bezel 8 payment reader with EVEN Recharge's electric vehicle charger. Together, this hardware solution seamlessly integrates with Payroc's Level 1 PCI-compliant payments platform to effortlessly support card and mobile wallet payment acceptance.

With the rapid rise in EV adoption, the demand for convenient and accessible charging has never been higher. Recognizing this need, UIC Payworld, EVEN Recharge, and Payroc are delivering a comprehensive option that meets the evolving needs of merchants, property managers, and EV drivers.

Key features include:

Seamless Integration: UIC Payworld's Bezel 8 reader offers seamless integration with Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), ensuring compatibility and ease of use for merchants.

Versatile Payment Options: Powered by Payroc's payment platform, the charging terminal supports leading payment methods, including cards and mobile wallets, providing customers choice, flexibility, and convenience.

Revenue Optimization: By offering EV charging stations on-site, merchants can tap into lucrative new revenue streams and attract new customers to enhance their overall profitability.

Market Demand: This comprehensive solution addresses the growing demand for EV charging infrastructure and positions merchants to capitalize on the booming EV market.

"We are thrilled to partner with EVEN Recharge to introduce this groundbreaking EV charging solution," said Robert Wang, VP of Sales at UIC Payworld. "By combining our collective expertise in EV charging technology with Payroc's industry-leading payments platform, we empower merchants to embrace the future of transportation while maximizing their revenue potential."

"We're incredibly proud to be part of this dynamic collaboration, ushering in a new era of convenience and accessibility in EV charging," said Conn Byrne, Executive Director, Integrated Payments at Payroc. "At Payroc, we're passionate about driving technology forward and providing seamless payment solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's dynamic marketplace. Together with UIC Payworld and EVEN Recharge, we're delivering a comprehensive solution that not only meets the needs of merchants and property managers but also contributes to the sustainable future of transportation."

This innovation marks a significant milestone in the EV charging industry, offering unparalleled convenience, accessibility, and revenue opportunities for merchants and property managers. As the EV market expands, UIC Payworld, EVEN Recharge, and Payroc are committed to delivering technological advancements that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers.

For more information about the plug-and-play EV charging solution with frictionless payments, please visit https://uicpayworld.com. For additional information about enabling frictionless unattended payments, please visit https://payroc.com/solutions/unattended-payments.

About UIC Payworld: UIC Payworld is a leading provider of payment solutions, delivering advanced technology and unparalleled expertise to businesses worldwide. With a commitment to advancement and sustainability, UIC Payworld is dedicated to shaping the future of payments through its comprehensive range of products and services.

About EVEN Recharge: EVEN Recharge is a pioneer in EV charging infrastructure, offering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers. With a passion for sustainability and revolution, EVEN Recharge is committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and creating a greener, more sustainable future for all.

About Payroc: Payroc is a high-growth payments platform processing over $93 billion annually for 158,000+ merchants worldwide. Established in 2003, Payroc specializes in the self-service industry, particularly in the EV charging vertical. With a focus on unified commerce, Payroc delivers advanced payments technology for independent software vendors to achieve faster growth.

Media Contact

Lynae Harrison, Payroc, (844)729-7624, [email protected], https://payroc.com/

Robert Wang, UIC Payworld, (510)438-6799, [email protected] , https://uicpayworld.com/

SOURCE Payroc