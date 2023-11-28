Revolutionizing Food Safety: Charm Sciences and eBacmap Unveil Groundbreaking Data Mapping & Trending Software for Environmental Monitoring.

By combining the power of data collection, integration, visualization and communication with Charm's 45 years of food safety experience using real-time, simple, and fast screening tests, we are revolutionizing how food facilities approach compliance and enhance their food safety programs. Post this

Food facilities face mounting pressure to maintain hygiene standards and respond swiftly to deviations. Through this collaboration, Charm empowers facilities to proactively address sanitation challenges and manage hygienic challenges in a comprehensive microbial risk-based and predictive digital approach. Environmental monitoring data is turned into actionable insights and easy-to-understand training tools.

"We are delighted to collaborate with eBacMap, introducing their intuitive data mapping and trending management platform as part of our integrated sanitation program," said Robert Salter, VP of Regulatory Affairs and Business Development at Charm Sciences, Inc. "By combining the power of data collection, integration, visualization and communication with Charm's 45 years of food safety experience using real-time, simple, and fast screening tests, we are revolutionizing how food facilities approach compliance and enhance their food safety programs."

Benefits of the Integrated Software Tool:

Paperless and real-time integration of ATP data into software by API.

Cut labor costs with automated sample collection scheduling.

Minimize errors inherent in the manual upkeep of spreadsheets.

Save time by directly uploading data from 3rd party lab partners and communicating results within LIMS systems.

Provide heat maps, trend lines, and trend reports on demand showing hotspots for management review and audits.

Programmed communication and notifications to management.

Reduce the cost of rework and risk of recall.

Intuitive software experience allowing multiple users, instruments, and facilities.

"This collaboration between Charm and eBacMap allows subscribers to automatically map and trend real-time ATP sanitation test data and their microbiological and other environmental monitoring data into a single comprehensive management system," explained Melissa Calicchia, M.S., C.F.S, and Chief Science Officer at eBacMap, LLC. "We are thrilled to join Charm in creating digital solutions that allow our mutual clients to further their food safety efforts by enabling improved understanding of performance as indicated by individual and across multiple different monitoring parameter results relative to equipment and environment surfaces."

The integrated software tool is a significant advancement in enabling food facilities to ensure the safety and well-being of consumers while maintaining compliance with regulations.

To learn more, follow Charm Sciences on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Charm Sciences, Inc.

Established in 1978 in Greater Boston, Charm Sciences helps protect consumers, manufacturers, and global brands from a variety of issues through the development of food safety, water quality, and environmental diagnostic tests and equipment. Selling directly and through its network of distributors, Charm's products serve the dairy, feed and grain, food and beverage, water, healthcare, environmental, and industrial markets in more than 100 countries around the globe. https://www.charm.com

About eBacMap, LLC.

eBacMap, LLC is a software solutions provider based in Orange County, California, with deep roots in the food safety sector. eBacMap offers a cloud-based SaaS platform containing numerous proprietary and patent pending innovations that help food quality and safety teams track and trend their testing data to better investigate and remedy facility contamination issues. eBacMap serves clients throughout North America and internationally, ranging from single-plant operations to multi-facility enterprises. https://www.ebacmap.com

© 2023 Charm Sciences, Inc. Charm is a registered trademark of Charm Sciences, Inc. and eBacMap is a registered trademark of eBacMap, LLC.

Media Contact

Steve Holmes, Charm Sciences, 978.687.9200, [email protected], www.charm.com

Twitter LinkedIn Facebook

SOURCE Charm Sciences