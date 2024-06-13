Revolutionizing Grocery Shopping: Grocery Dealz to Launch a Game-Changing App to Save Americans Money

Innovative Mobile App Will Transform Grocery Shopping by Comparing Prices Across Local Stores, Integrating Coupons, and More

DALLAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amidst rising housing costs and increasing grocery prices, American families are facing unprecedented financial pressure. A survey by Clever Real Estate indicates that over 60% of Americans are stressed by high housing costs, with 39% skipping meals to make their monthly payments. According to the Household Food Research and Action Center, over 1 in 6 households with children (over 17%) experienced food insecurity in 2022 meaning households regularly reported skipping meals or reducing food intake because they could not afford more food. In response, Grocery Dealz has announced its upcoming launch in August of an innovative mobile app designed to alleviate this burden by comparing grocery prices across local stores, enhancing both efficiency and affordability in grocery shopping.

"The Grocery Dealz mobile app is for everyone, but it's especially for the single mom with 3 kids that's struggling, or the family that relies on government assistance with SNAP or WIC. As a police officer for the last 16 years, I've focused on programs in the city of Dallas to help the homeless and I've seen first-hand the effects of poverty and hunger. If we can help just one person suffering from hunger or financial constraints, then we know we are doing God's work", says Micheal Waldroup, CEO, and co-founder of Grocery Dealz.

Over the past year, grocery prices have surged by 70%, raising the average family's monthly grocery bill to $425, with projections suggesting it could rise an additional $700 by the end of the year. This significant increase in essential food costs presents a critical challenge for many families, with no end in sight.

"Our app addresses the pressing issue of rising grocery costs head-on," says Micheal Waldroup, CEO and co-founder of Grocery Dealz. "Often consumers habitually go to their most familiar or convenient grocery store not knowing that they could be saving hundreds or thousands of dollars a year by switching to another nearby store. Grocery Dealz is the first wholistic comparison shopping engine that allows consumers to compare grocery store prices before they shop. By finding the best deals effortlessly, we empower users to gain substantial savings, effectively making them the heroes at their dinner tables."

Key features of the Grocery Dealz app include:

Real-Time Price Comparisons: Grocery Dealz provides comprehensive price comparisons across local grocery stores.

Integrated Coupon Savings: The app automatically applies available coupons to maximize savings for users.

Preferred Retailer Integration: Users can securely complete purchases within their preferred retailer's app.

Market Potential:

The grocery retail market in the U.S. is an $870 billion industry, with consumers increasingly seeking ways to cut costs. Grocery Dealz is poised to capture a significant share of this market by addressing a critical consumer pain point: the rising cost of groceries. The app's unique value proposition and user-friendly interface position the company for rapid user adoption and growth.

Investment Opportunity:

The founders are seeking $1M in the initial round of seed funding for technology, sales, and marketing.

Grocery Dealz combines data, AI, and technology to provide a proprietary real-time price comparison engine. Our app identifies the best deals and integrates coupons to maximize savings, streamlining the entire grocery shopping process.

About Grocery Dealz:

Grocery Dealz is Christian owned grocery comparison shopping app that is dedicated to making grocery shopping more affordable and less stressful for American families. Our innovative mobile app compares prices at local stores, integrates coupons, and allows users to securely make purchases with the retailer of their choice, ensuring users get the best deals while saving time and money.

*The app is currently in a limited beta test.

1-minute investor overview video link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13qGo4B58NnIGdJaQdK09oNR6jhkeYdkb/view?pli=1

For more information on investment opportunities with Grocery Dealz, please contact [email protected]

Micheal Waldroup, Grocery Dealz, 1 214-714-6896, [email protected] , www.grocerydealz.com

