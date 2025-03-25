Revolutionizing Hand Therapy: The Future of 3D-Printed Orthoses

"For the first time, we are providing hand therapists with a material that blends high-tech innovation with real-world adaptability." — Sona Khaneh Shenas, Product Manager. Post this

Until now, one of the biggest hurdles in orthotic 3D-printed technology has been making post-print adjustments. When an orthosis causes pressure points, or a patient's swelling changes, clinicians have struggled with modifying the rigid structure to ensure comfort and proper joint alignment. But what if orthoses could adapt just as patients do? What if the future of rehabilitation was as dynamic as the healing process itself?

Introducing SHAP3D: The Game-Changing 3D Printing Filament

Enter SHAP3D, a revolutionary 3D printing filament specifically designed for Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) technology. What makes SHAP3D a game-changer? Unlike conventional 3D printing materials, which are difficult to modify once printed, this innovative filament can be easily reshaped at just 65°C. That means clinicians can fine-tune orthoses post-production, ensuring a customized fit that adapts to a patient's unique anatomy and evolving needs.

"For the first time, we are providing hand therapists with material that blends high-tech with real-world adaptability," says Sona Khaneh Shenas, Product Manager. It combines the benefits of 3D printing with the adjustability of low melting temperature thermoplastic orthotic materials. "This is more than just a product—it's a shift in how we approach rehabilitation."

SHAP3D is also the first thermoformable 3D printing material that is compatible with different printing speeds, making it a versatile and efficient choice for medical professionals. By bridging the gap between 3D printing precision and the flexibility of low-temperature thermoplastics, SHAP3D offers the best of both worlds—creating splints that are not only durable and lightweight but also adjustable and patient-friendly.

A Patented, Biocompatible Innovation

Beyond its versatility in printing and ease of adjustment, SHAP3D is patented and biocompatible, ensuring it meets the highest safety and performance standards for medical use. Patients can benefit from a safe, skin-friendly material while clinicians gain confidence in a product specifically designed for medical applications. This is not just an advancement – it is a new way forward for everyone who is active in the printing of 3D orthoses.

Join Us at the World Hand Surgery and Hand Therapy Congress

We are thrilled to showcase SHAP3D at the upcoming (IFSHT) Hand Surgery and Hand Therapist Congress in Washington this week. This event is the perfect opportunity for professionals to experience firsthand how SHAP3D is revolutionizing hand therapy and orthotic fabrication.

A Belgian Family-Owned Company Driving Innovation

Behind this revolutionary advancement stands a Belgian family-owned company committed to pushing the boundaries of medical devices. Investing in innovation is not just about creating new products—it is about making a difference in people's lives. It is about building upon our knowledge of traditional orthotic materials and broadening this to ensure that the hand therapy industry evolves alongside technological advancements.

"We don't just develop products; we develop solutions that make a real difference," says Steven Cuypers (Chairman of the Board). "SHAP3D is the result of years of dedication, research, and passion for helping clinicians and their patients."

About Orfit Industries

Orfit Industries, a Belgium-based company, uses innovative technologies and polymers to develop and produce precise and reliable thermoplastic materials for medical devices that improve patient treatment around the world. Orfit provides immobilization systems for cancer patients in radiation oncology, orthotic fabrication materials for patients in physical rehabilitation and prosthetic socket materials for amputee patients. Currently, Orfit products are used in 105 countries worldwide. The company has a workforce of 90 and invests up to 15% of its annual revenue in Research & Development. Orfit has subsidiaries in the USA and China.

Media Contact

Chloé Cuypers, Orfit Industries, 32 0472956135, [email protected], www.orfit.com

SOURCE Orfit Industries