Revolutionizing Healthcare: Radin Health Unveils Cutting-Edge AI-Empowered Cloud Solution for Radiology and Workflow Efficiency

The rebranding to Radin Health signifies our aspiration to build upon our presence in this rapidly evolving radiology market. Radin Health stands as a beacon of reliability, innovation, and efficient workflow process management. Our new brand identity embodies our vision to empower healthcare radiology professionals and organizations with comprehensive, integrated solutions that enhance workflow operations, and drive positive change through the development and use of intelligent technologies.

"As a Radiologist, I've seen firsthand the drawbacks of old technologies. As Radin Health's CEO, I'm dedicated to empowering Radiologists and Radiology practices with innovative solutions to improve every step of the radiology workflow. I'm excited to introduce our advancements and transform radiology." - Alex Bugnone, Radin Health CEO

Radin Health Solutions: A New Frontier in Radiology

We are also thrilled to introduce our flagship line of products – Radin Health Solutions. These groundbreaking solutions have been meticulously designed to address the diverse challenges faced by radiologists and radiology practices, enabling them to improve overall efficiency and enhance productivity.

The Radin Health Solutions encompass an array of innovative technologies specifically tailored for Radiology:

ALL IN ONE SOLUTION: We are the only company in the market to offer all-in-one RIS, PACS, Dictation and workflow management in a single cloud based platform.

RADIN RIS: A comprehensive and scalable 100% web-based Radiology Information System that optimizes facility workflows, from seamless patient engagement and efficient AI-assisted scheduling to report delivery. RADIN RIS can also integrate with other PACS and billing systems. . https://www.radinhealth.com/radin-health-ris

RADIN PACS: Our advanced Picture Archiving and Communication System provides web-based dynamic workflow management, customizable viewing options, and seamless integration with RADIN RIS. Under Radin Health R&D we are also working on AI-powered anomaly detection tools to enhance efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. https://www.radinhealth.com/radin-pacs

RADIN DICTATION AI: This web-based AI-powered radiology reporting solution which comes embedded in RADIN PACS, uses state-of-the-art speech recognition AI models, which are extremely accurate even without any user training. Using natural language and smart dictation mode radiologists can simply dictate the findings and the system automatically creates a structured report based on the dictation content, and the report impression based on critical/important findings. RADIN DICTATION AI increases radiologist productivity, reducing report generation time up to 50%. It can also be deployed as an independent application and be integrated with any other RIS/PACS. https://www.radinhealth.com/radin-health-dictation-ai

RADIN SELECT: This innovative product particularly useful for large volume subspecialty radiology practices automates workflow management, analyzing every study and dynamically assigning to radiologists based rules, availability, workload, and other factors. RADIN SELECT assigns studies automatically and dynamically manages the radiology workflows for a more efficient delivery of service. SELECT can also be implemented separately, integrating with any other RIS/PACS https://www.radinhealth.com/radin-health-select

These products are just a glimpse of the innovative solutions Radin Health will offer. Our commitment to research and development, coupled with close partnerships within the Radiology professional community, enables us to gain firsthand insights into the challenges radiologists encounter. This informs our ability to tailor custom workflow solutions designed to address their specific needs effectively.

Radin Health at RSNA Conference 2023

To showcase our latest products and highlight our future innovation plans, Radin Health will be attending the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference (South Hall Booth 2957) in November 2023. We invite all interested parties to visit our booth at the event and experience firsthand the cutting-edge solutions we offer. For detailed information on how to register for a demo, kindly visit: https://www.radinhealth.com/demo

Our virtual demos offer a thorough, expert-guided exploration of our solutions, unlocking their transformative potential for any Radiology department. The transition to Radin Health positions us for greater success in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About Radin Health

Radin Health offers innovative workflow solutions for radiologists, radiology practices, radiology departments, and diagnostic imaging centers, focusing on reliability and efficiency. Radin Health's integrated solutions optimize workflow, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and streamline patient engagement.

From RIS and PACS to AI-powered Voice Dictation and workforce management tools, Radin Health delivers cutting-edge technologies that have transformed radiology practices and improved outcomes. Committed to research and development and healthcare partnerships, Radin Health will continue to develop and introduce groundbreaking products and services. For more information or to set up a demo, visit www.radinhealth.com - Follow us on Social Media at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radinhealth/mycompany

Media Contact

J.Aryeh Czelusniak, Radin Health, 1 (307) 461-9260, [email protected], www.radinhealth.com

SOURCE Radin Health