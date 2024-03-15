Revolutionizing Inventory Management: Groundbreaking Partnership Unveiled

This collective effort represents a significant stride toward realizing a future driven by precision technology, poised to revolutionize the hospitality sector and rectify inefficiencies within the supply chain. Post this

In collaboration with key industry partners such as Hotel Facility Concepts USA (HFC), Garnier-Thiebaut USA (GT Linens), and Cooperative Laundry, Laundris has brought its vision to life with the grand opening of the citizenM Hotel in downtown Austin, Texas. The property is entirely outfitted by GT Linens with embedded RFID Technology, the property exemplifies smart data capture, inventory management and forecasting of physical items to flow through the Laundris platform for seamless inventory management.

Functioning at its core, textiles are embedded with RFID tags upon manufacture, enabling comprehensive tracking throughout their lifecycle—from distribution to delivery, use, and processing. This lifecycle data not only ensures operational efficiency but also provides invaluable insights and analytics previously unseen in the industry. The synergy between technology and industry expertise propels Laundris' vision forward, setting a new standard of excellence within the hospitality sector and beyond.

The Laundris Platform is the world's first and only patented industrial automation solution, revolutionizing laundry procurement and management, providing unprecedented levels of efficiency and transparency to an outdated, analog system. Laundris' platform not only updates ordering and management processes but also facilitates seamless communication, tracking and forecasting among hotel properties, commercial laundry facilities and textile manufacturers. This level of collaboration represents a new standard of operational excellence, setting a new precedent for the future of the hospitality industry.

As Mark Spavale of HFC puts it, "You can save so much time with data, you can convince so many people with data, you can drive with data and inspire so many new ideas." JP Krukowicz of GT Linens adds, "Laundris gives us the ability to go to market faster while optimizing inventory and thereby reducing cost through the data-driven insights of our customers. It gives us the ability to know the number of washes per item and follow the rotation of the linen." Sang Cho of Cooperative Laundry agrees that the Laundry Platform brings transparency to all parties involved in the inventory lifecycle process, specifically that of his organization with his valued hospitality clients.

"It's taken us years to bring all these components together for the connected experience. The collaboration between our key partners at HFC, GT Linens and Cooperative Laundry marks the inaugural integration of the key stakeholders in a full turn-key solution. This collective effort represents a significant stride toward realizing a future driven by precision technology, poised to revolutionize the hospitality sector and rectify inefficiencies within the supply chain", says Don Ward, Founder and CEO of Laundris.

Laundris elevates the hospitality industry by making operations more agile to drive increased business profitability, all while ensuring exceptional customer experiences.

Laundris asserts savings of up to 30% per occupied room related to both operational and procurement savings.

Laundris touts technical integrations with Azure (Commercial Marketplace), Oracle Netsuite - Supply Chain / Digital Marketplace, Apaleo PMS and others.

Additionally, Laundris recently closed seed funding from Apis Holdings, 46VC and Prochain VC.

Laundris' Patented (USPTO Patent 11,004,034 B2) AI-powered inventory management system for hospitality, commercial laundries and textile manufacturing is the only one of its kind in the market, ensuring seamless implementation and interoperability for its users.

About Laundris Laundris is the leading B2B platform to provide transparency for hotel ownership, management, operations, purchasing and procurement as well as textile manufacturers and commercial laundry operations in one centralized location. With offices located in Austin, Tulsa and Dallas, our focus is on revolutionizing traditional processes. Laundris is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances efficiency, transparency and collaboration across the supply chain. Our mission is to empower businesses with intelligent tools that optimize operations and drive sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.laundris.com.

Laundris for Properties Boost your hotel operations with Laundris for Properties, powered by AI/ML to smartly automate PaR level indicators and predict shortages. Get clear insights, spot trends and prevent inventory issues, all while streamlining operations and saving time.

Laundris for Commercial Laundry Unlock growth with Laundris for Commercial Laundries, streamlining operations and empowering informed decisions through smart order processing and mobile delivery planning. Revolutionize your business with seamless invoice management to mitigate marginal losses and maximize revenue streams.

Laundris for Supply Chain Uplevel customer experiences with Laundris for Supply Chain, pioneering smart order planning and seamless integration into your supply chain. Enhance operational excellence through collaborative Marketplace connections, ensuring optimal inventory management and superior customer satisfaction.

