Revolutionizing Mental Health: My Gut Feelings Introduces Innovative Medication Management Services

OAKLAND, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Gut Feelings, a progressive healthcare provider, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking Medication Management services designed to revolutionize mental healthcare. Focused on mood disorders such as major depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and OCD, My Gut Feelings offers thorough diagnostic evaluations and personalized treatment plans.

The Medication Management services at My Gut Feelings surpass traditional approaches, catering to patients interested in integrative or functional medicine options. Alongside medication management, the team can recommend supplements to support a holistic approach to mental wellness.

One of the innovative treatments offered by My Gut Feelings Psychiatry in North Bethesda, MD, is the use of psychedelics, particularly ketamine, for patients suffering from severe or treatment-resistant depression. The use of intramuscular, intravenous, and intranasal Ketamine has demonstrated encouraging outcomes in offering swift alleviation for these conditions. patients. Furthermore, My Gut Feelings Psychiatry in North Bethesda, MD, is an approved REMS site for intranasal esketamine (Spravato), an FDA-approved treatment that insurance may cover.

