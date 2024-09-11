Revolutionizing Mobility: PAX Technology, Inc., Introduces the World's First IP67 Certified Android SmartPOS PDA

"The A6650 is a formidable entry into our Elys product offerings," said Andy Chau, President & CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. "Its robust design and functionality make it an indispensable asset for businesses across multiple industries." Post this

The A6650 has a large 6.5-inch touch screen, front and dual rear cameras which allow the operator to take high-quality photos and videos and boasts a lightning-fast professional Zebra scanner for an efficient checkout experience, inventory management, and more. Accepting various payment methods including NFC Contactless, chip, swipe, QR code, and Apple Pay, the A6650 facilitates seamless transactions for diverse customer preferences.

This unique device has undergone extensive testing to ensure durability and reliability. The A6650 is protected against damage due to dust and can withstand short periods of immersion in water which earns the A6650 its IP67 certification. It is also drop resistant to five feet, making it a versatile ruggedized mobile payment solution crafted for a diverse array of industries, including:

Logistic and warehousing

Hospitality and retail

Delivery and pickup

To learn more about the A6650 and other Elys Solution offerings, visit: A6650 | PAX Technology

