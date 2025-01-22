Revolutionizing mRNA Analytics: Rapid Quantification for Multivalent Vaccine Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The mRNA fluIQ assay was specifically designed for universal reactivity with HA mRNAs, regardless of source or codon optimization scheme, and provided a robust and efficient tool for streamlined mRNA quantification. Post this

In addition to highlighting VaxArray's various applications in mRNA analytics, a case study demonstrates a VaxArray assay capable of specific and simultaneous quantification of each of four influenza hemagglutinin (HA) mRNA constructs relevant to seasonal influenza vaccines.

The mRNA fluIQ assay was specifically designed for universal reactivity with HA mRNAs, regardless of source or codon optimization scheme, and provided a robust and efficient tool for streamlined mRNA quantification. In addition, they will highlight recent joint published work with Pfizer on a custom assay for identity and quantity in a multivalent mRNA vaccine candidate.

Attendees will learn about how the VaxArray platform streamlines the identification and measurement of multivalent naked or LNP-encapsulated mRNA in under two hours, enhancing efficiency compared to existing technologies. They will also gain insights into a case study showcasing the platform's capability to universally quantify multivalent influenza HA mRNA constructs.

Register for this webinar to explore how this innovative platform can support rapid and reliable mRNA analytics in diverse applications.

Join Dr. Erica Dawson, Chief Research and Development Officer, InDevR, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 11am EST / 9am MST / 4pm GMT (UK) / 5pm CET (EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Revolutionizing mRNA Analytics: Rapid Quantification for Multivalent Vaccine Development.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks