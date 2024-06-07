Revolutionizing Nail Care: Ukrainian Rubber Gel Polish Brand MOON FULL Conquers the US Market

Experience the future of nail care with MOON FULL's unique rubber gel polishes—innovative, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious, setting a new standard in the industry. Post this

What sets MOON FULL apart is its one-phase colored rubber gels, saving significant time in application. These gels maintain a lasting shine for over three weeks, are non-toxic, and do not require the arduous removal process associated with traditional "acrylic powder gel" coatings.

Official US importer and distributor, Nail Ceremony Nail Supply & Creative Lab, is actively expanding the distribution of these uniquely structured rubber gels across all states. Salons are swiftly transitioning to MOON FULL due to its impressive quality and the growing consumer demand for modern, innovative products.

Key Benefits of MOON FULL Rubber Gels:

A single-shade formula that acts as a base, strengthener, and color, curing in just 30 seconds in a UV lamp.

Cost reduction by eliminating the need for multiple products such as primer, dehydrator, base, and hard gel for strengthening.

Easy to use without the need for special skills.

Super convenient application with self-leveling properties.

Creates structured, voluminous nails, overcoming imperfections.

Resistant to chips and scratches for over four weeks.

Non-toxic, free from harmful chemicals, and completely odorless.

About MOON FULL: Founded in Ukraine, MOON FULL is a pioneering rubber gel polish brand, renowned for its innovative approach to nail care. Committed to quality and safety, MOON FULL is dedicated to provide top notch nail care solutions that are both effective and environmentally responsible.

Personalized Consultation and Support: Ksenia Kalinovskaya, the Sales & Marketing expert of the Nail Ceremony, is a professional cosmetic chemist and entrepreneur who is always available for direct consultations. She offers personalized guidance on everything from wholesale purchases to product application and provides specialized classes for salons and nail spas. Her hands-on approach ensures that every customer receives tailored advice and support.

Experience the future of nail care with MOON FULL's unique rubber gel polishes. Embrace the change and elevate your nail care routine with these innovative, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious products.

Media Contact

Ksenia Kalinovskaya, Nail Ceremony Nail Supply & Creative Lab, 1 6467800644, [email protected], https://nailceremony.com/

SOURCE Nail Ceremony Nail Supply & Creative Lab