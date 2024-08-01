Revolutionizing Obesity Clinical Trials: A Patient-Centric Approach, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Addressing obesity through the clinical trials of anti-obesity drugs requires innovative, patient-centered approaches. Post this

Addressing obesity through the clinical trials of anti-obesity drugs requires innovative, patient-centered approaches. In this webinar, the speakers will provide insights improving obesity clinical trial outcomes, with a focus on strategies to maximize patient retention. Additionally, this webinar will highlight the importance of endpoint protection to ensure the integrity and reliability of the trial's results.

Register for this webinar today to learn how maximizing patient retention and protecting endpoint integrity are making a significant impact on the success of obesity clinical trials.

Join experts from Medpace, Jennifer Brown, Sr. Director, Clinical Trial Management; Amanda Sylvester, DNP, APRN, CPNP-BC, Advanced Clinical Practitioner; and Prudence King, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, Advanced Clinical Practitioner, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Revolutionizing Obesity Clinical Trials: A Patient-Centric Approach.

