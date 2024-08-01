Revolutionizing Obesity Clinical Trials: A Patient-Centric Approach, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the complex factors contributing to obesity and strategies for enhancing patient retention in obesity trials. The featured speakers will discuss considerations for endpoint protection through study team collaboration and site education, ensuring the integrity and reliability of clinical trial results.
The global obesity epidemic continues to rise, presenting a serious public health challenge. Studies show that more than 1 billion people worldwide are classified as obese, with rates doubling among adults, and quadrupling among children and adolescents since 1990.1 The associated risks — such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and certain cancers — underscore the urgent need for effective intervention strategies.
Addressing obesity through the clinical trials of anti-obesity drugs requires innovative, patient-centered approaches. In this webinar, the speakers will provide insights improving obesity clinical trial outcomes, with a focus on strategies to maximize patient retention. Additionally, this webinar will highlight the importance of endpoint protection to ensure the integrity and reliability of the trial's results.
Join experts from Medpace, Jennifer Brown, Sr. Director, Clinical Trial Management; Amanda Sylvester, DNP, APRN, CPNP-BC, Advanced Clinical Practitioner; and Prudence King, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, Advanced Clinical Practitioner, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
