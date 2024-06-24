Revolutionizing Ophthalmology Clinical Trials Through Enhanced Accessibility and Advanced AI-driven Analysis, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Highlighted case studies demonstrate AI's transformative impact, particularly in conditions such as dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Post this

Highlighted case studies demonstrate AI's transformative impact, particularly in conditions such as dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). By augmenting traditional metrics with AI-generated analysis, connections to functional improvement and drug efficacy are enhanced, streamlining study workflows. Similarly, in diabetic retinopathy (DR) and macular edema (ME) cases, AI strengthens traditional grading methods, providing deeper insights into disease features through advanced imaging analysis.

Additionally, the webinar discusses the pivotal role of electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) in acknowledging the patient voice and perspective. By implementing best practices for visually impaired patients and integrating validated design features like zoom-in/out functionality, participants can seamlessly complete patient-reported outcomes (PROs), improving accessibility and minimizing bias in assessments.

Register for this webinar to explore strategies focused toward improving patient access and precision analysis by integrating artificial intelligence in ophthalmology clinical trials.

Join experts from Clario, Dr. Todd Rudo, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amit Vasanji, PhD, Vice President, Medical & Scientific Affairs; and Dr. Kelly Dumais, PhD, Director, eCOA Science and Consulting, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Revolutionizing Ophthalmology Clinical Trials Through Enhanced Accessibility and Advanced AI-driven Analysis.

