Revolutionizing Ophthalmology Clinical Trials Through Enhanced Accessibility and Advanced AI-driven Analysis, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how vendor-agnostic, multi-modality platforms improve regulatory compliance, transparency and workflow efficiency, particularly through AI-enabled real-time analysis and reporting in ophthalmology clinical trials. Attendees will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) integration in clinical trials enhances traditional metrics, strengthens grading methods and provides deeper insights into disease features. The featured speakers will also highlight best practices in AI-assisted accessibility and a new design feature that makes it easier for patients with visual impairments to complete electronic patient-reported outcomes.
TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar explores cutting-edge strategies in ophthalmology clinical trials focused on improving patient access and precision analysis with supplemental artificial intelligence (AI) support. Attendees will gain insights into innovative approaches that can be applied across numerous trial settings.
Beginning with a comprehensive overview of the requirements in ophthalmology clinical trials, the webinar discusses the need for vendor-agnostic, multi-modality platforms in trial design. The inclusion of a browser/cloud-based system ensures regulatory compliance and transparency while offering AI-enabled workflow design for real-time analysis and reporting.
Highlighted case studies demonstrate AI's transformative impact, particularly in conditions such as dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). By augmenting traditional metrics with AI-generated analysis, connections to functional improvement and drug efficacy are enhanced, streamlining study workflows. Similarly, in diabetic retinopathy (DR) and macular edema (ME) cases, AI strengthens traditional grading methods, providing deeper insights into disease features through advanced imaging analysis.
Additionally, the webinar discusses the pivotal role of electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) in acknowledging the patient voice and perspective. By implementing best practices for visually impaired patients and integrating validated design features like zoom-in/out functionality, participants can seamlessly complete patient-reported outcomes (PROs), improving accessibility and minimizing bias in assessments.
Register for this webinar to explore strategies focused toward improving patient access and precision analysis by integrating artificial intelligence in ophthalmology clinical trials.
Join experts from Clario, Dr. Todd Rudo, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amit Vasanji, PhD, Vice President, Medical & Scientific Affairs; and Dr. Kelly Dumais, PhD, Director, eCOA Science and Consulting, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
