Revolutionizing Party Experiences: Windy City Novelties Joins Forces with Carnaval for Exciting Product Innovations

At the forefront of this collaboration is the launch of an all-new, patented line of Inflatable Piñatas. These innovative creations eliminate the logistical hurdles associated with traditional piñatas. Shipping flat, they are effortlessly merchandised and set up within minutes. Crafted from durable mylar, these piñatas boast captivating graphics and content, far surpassing their conventional counterparts. With a unique ribbon activation system, they hold up to five pounds of treats and promise endless fun for partygoers. Moreover, they come at a price point approximately 40% lower than traditional piñatas, democratizing the joy of this beloved party tradition for more kids and families.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The Inflatable Piñatas mark just the beginning of an expansive product pipeline. Together, Windy City Novelties and Carnaval are rapidly developing a range of Party and Seasonal products poised to revolutionize the industry.

Windy City Novelties, headquartered in Vernon Hills, IL, boasts a rich legacy as a second-generation consumer products manufacturer and distributor. With over 40 years of experience, the company has been a stalwart presence in the Party, Seasonal, Light Up, and Glow product sectors, serving retailers and entertainment venues nationwide.

Jeff Schrimmer, President of Windy City Novelties, emphasizes the paramount importance of innovation and creativity in meeting customer needs. He expresses his excitement for the strategic partnership with Carnaval, highlighting the forthcoming introduction of groundbreaking products and lines aimed at helping clients stand out in the marketplace.

Benjamin Perez Schmidt, President of Carnaval, echoes this sentiment, expressing delight at the alliance with Windy City Novelties. Recognizing the company's status as a leading party supplies provider with a storied history spanning four decades, Perez Schmidt underscores their shared vision to elevate celebrations worldwide. With distribution centers and warehouses strategically located in Chicago, Windy City Novelties' expansive reach encompasses retailers, marketplaces, and specialty stores throughout North America.

The collaboration between Windy City Novelties and Carnaval heralds a new era of innovation and excitement in the Party industry. As they join forces to push boundaries and redefine the party experience, consumers can anticipate a wave of groundbreaking products designed to inspire joy and celebration.

