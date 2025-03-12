Revolutionizing Patient Engagement with AI: CommonWealth Purchasing Group Teams Up with Vital Interaction

"Vital Interaction's advanced patient engagement platform aligns perfectly with our mission to help community health centers operate more efficiently while improving patient outcomes," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President at CPG. Post this

"CommonWealth Purchasing Group is dedicated to partnering with vendors that bring real value to our members," said Rich Napolitano, Executive Director & Senior Vice President at CPG. "Vital Interaction's advanced patient engagement platform aligns perfectly with our mission to help community health centers operate more efficiently while improving patient outcomes."

With this partnership, CPG members can expect various benefits that will significantly enhance their operations and patient care.

Enhanced Patient Communication – Automated reminders, follow-ups, and outreach campaigns dramatically decrease no-show rates and increase appointment

Improved Patient Care – Proactive engagement to identify at-risk patients and bring them into the clinic ensures timely care and supports population health initiatives.

Operational Efficiency—Automating repetitive tasks and seamless integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems significantly decreases administrative burdens.

"We've seen tremendous success with our FQHC customers, helping them lower no-show rates by more than 20% and increase appointment volume by over 10%," said Ben Chapman, CEO of Vital Interaction. "We're excited to partner with a great organization like CPG to extend these benefits to more community health centers nationwide, ensuring that more patients receive the care they need while improving operational efficiency. "

The partnership with Vital Interaction is a testament to CPG's unwavering commitment to community health centers nationwide. It is part of our ongoing efforts to expand our vendor network with industry-leading solutions that cater to these organizations' unique needs.

To learn more about how CPG members can leverage this new partnership, we encourage you to visit www.SaveWithCPG.com.

Media Contact

Emma Harvey, CommonWealth Purchasing Group, 1 6177979474, [email protected], CommonWealth Purchasing Group

SOURCE CommonWealth Purchasing Group