Revolutionizing Real Estate Communication: Left Main REI Partners with Launch Control to Redefine CRM Dynamics

Left Main REI, a pioneering force in real estate technology, is thrilled to announce an unprecedented partnership with Launch Control, a leading innovator in text marketing solutions. This strategic collaboration is set to redefine how real estate professionals harness data and communication tools, shaping a new era of efficiency and success within the industry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Left Main REI's reputation for delivering a state-of-the-art CRM solution tailored to real estate professionals aligns seamlessly with Launch Control's specialty in powerful text marketing.

By combining forces, both companies are primed to empower real estate experts with an unparalleled suite of tools designed to enhance communication, organization, and overall business growth.

At the core of this partnership is Launch Control's cutting-edge text marketing platform, a game-changer in the realm of real estate marketing. Offering TCPA-compliant features and an array of tools such as local phone numbers, drip campaigns, and A/B message split testing, Launch Control enables real estate professionals to ignite valuable conversations with homeowners, and maintain long term engagement in innovative and effective ways.

"We're so excited for this integration with Launch Control" stated Stephanie Betters, CEO at Left Main REI. "The integration of Launch Control's advanced text marketing capabilities with Left Main REI's comprehensive CRM solution will empower professionals to connect, communicate, and close deals with greater efficiency than ever before"

Key benefits of this transformative partnership include:

Smart list segmentation

Automated follow-up

Intelligent drip sequences

Full pipeline view

Real-time data updates

Native email capabilities

The seamless integration of Left Main REI's CRM prowess and Launch Control's innovative text marketing tools is set to disrupt the traditional approach to real estate communication and client engagement. This partnership aims to provide a holistic solution that not only streamlines processes but also maximizes results.

The collaborative journey begins on September 1st 2023, and Left Main REI anticipates that this partnership will usher in a new era of success and innovation for real estate professionals. By embracing technology and pushing boundaries, Left Main REI continues to solidify its commitment to revolutionizing the real estate industry.

For more information about Left Main REI's cutting-edge CRM solution and the transformative potential of the Launch Control integration, please visit go.www.leftmainrei.com/launch_control

About Left Main REI: Left Main REI is a trailblazer in real estate technology, specializing in an innovative CRM solution tailored to the unique needs of real estate professionals. Built on the Salesforce platform, Left Main REI's CRM empowers users to efficiently organize, manage, and optimize business data for increased productivity and growth. The partnership with Launch Control showcases Left Main REI's dedication to driving innovation and excellence in the real estate industry.

