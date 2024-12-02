Revolutionizing Real Estate: Platinum Pro Capital's New Project Makes Luxury Investment Accessible to All

The Pearl of East Marsh is the first tokenized real estate project launched by an NFL player
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platinum Pro Capital, a private equity real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate investments in coastal communities, has announced a landmark project: The Pearl of East Marsh, the first-ever tokenized real estate project launched by an NFL player. The project is led by Platinum Pro Capital Co-Founder and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown, alongside Co-Founder and CEO Jason Caraway, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Investment Jennifer Battle, and Co-Founder and Chief of Business Development Zoei Brown. Platinum Pro Capital's new offering is set to make luxury real estate accessible to a broader range of accredited investors by offering fractional ownership with lower capital requirements, opening new doors for those looking to invest in high-end coastal properties.
Located in Crystal Beach, Texas, The Pearl combines coastal elegance with modern convenience as a luxury condo community on the Bolivar Peninsula. Strategically located just a ferry ride from Galveston, The Pearl is peaceful coastal living combined with easy access to the cultural attractions, dining, and entertainment of a major urban center. The region's natural beauty, scenic beaches, and friendly community atmosphere make it a highly attractive destination, drawing both residents and visitors who seek a tranquil, accessible lifestyle.
"Tokenization aligns with our mission of building generational wealth through premium real estate," said Caraway. "Historically, luxury real estate was exclusive to high-net-worth investors, but this structure is changing that. By tokenizing The Pearl, we are breaking down financial barriers and opening up real estate to a larger array of investors—from athletes to sports fans—enabling them to share ownership in this unique property."
Investors can buy into the project for as little as $5,000. After a 12-month holding period, investors will have the flexibility to sell their shares on secondary exchanges, offering a liquidity option that traditional real estate rarely provides.
The Pearl of East Marsh reflects Platinum Pro Capital's optimism about the future of tokenization and their commitment to expanding access to wealth-building opportunities in luxury real estate.
Construction is set to begin in early 2025 and is projected to take 18 months to complete.
For more information about Platinum Pro Capital, visit their website at platinumprocapital.com.
About Platinum Pro Capital
Founded by the leaders of Island Sky Investments and MZ Investments, Platinum Pro Capital is a premier private equity firm specializing in luxury real estate investments. The venture combines Island Sky Investments' expertise in developing and acquiring luxury vacation and resort-style rentals with MZ Investments' unique focus on offering investment solutions to athletes and their affiliates. This dynamic partnership, led by Jason Caraway, Jennifer Battle, Marquise Brown, and Zoei Brown, offers athletes and ultra-high-net-worth individuals the opportunity to own investment-grade real estate in coveted coastal communities. The firm carefully curates real estate portfolios featuring high-end properties in domestic and international locations, chosen for their robust potential to deliver significant returns and provide long-term stability to investors. Platinum Pro Capital is currently accepting investments in its latest fund, Platinum Pro Fund 1.
Media Contact
Priyanka Banerjee, Platinum Pro Capital, 1 310.779.6025, [email protected], www.platinumprocapital.com
SOURCE Platinum Pro Capital
Share this article