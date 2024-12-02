Revolutionizing Real Estate: Platinum Pro Capital's New Project Makes Luxury Investment Accessible to All

"Tokenization aligns with our mission of building generational wealth through premium real estate. We are breaking down financial barriers and opening up real estate to a larger array of investors—from athletes to sports fans—enabling them to share ownership in this unique property." Post this

"Tokenization aligns with our mission of building generational wealth through premium real estate," said Caraway. "Historically, luxury real estate was exclusive to high-net-worth investors, but this structure is changing that. By tokenizing The Pearl, we are breaking down financial barriers and opening up real estate to a larger array of investors—from athletes to sports fans—enabling them to share ownership in this unique property."

Investors can buy into the project for as little as $5,000. After a 12-month holding period, investors will have the flexibility to sell their shares on secondary exchanges, offering a liquidity option that traditional real estate rarely provides.

The Pearl of East Marsh reflects Platinum Pro Capital's optimism about the future of tokenization and their commitment to expanding access to wealth-building opportunities in luxury real estate.

Construction is set to begin in early 2025 and is projected to take 18 months to complete.

About Platinum Pro Capital

Founded by the leaders of Island Sky Investments and MZ Investments, Platinum Pro Capital is a premier private equity firm specializing in luxury real estate investments. The venture combines Island Sky Investments' expertise in developing and acquiring luxury vacation and resort-style rentals with MZ Investments' unique focus on offering investment solutions to athletes and their affiliates. This dynamic partnership, led by Jason Caraway, Jennifer Battle, Marquise Brown, and Zoei Brown, offers athletes and ultra-high-net-worth individuals the opportunity to own investment-grade real estate in coveted coastal communities. The firm carefully curates real estate portfolios featuring high-end properties in domestic and international locations, chosen for their robust potential to deliver significant returns and provide long-term stability to investors. Platinum Pro Capital is currently accepting investments in its latest fund, Platinum Pro Fund 1.

