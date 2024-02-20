Revolutionizing Rehabilitation Therapy and Its Legacy Brand: Physiotec rebrands as Wibbi

"Our rebranding to Wibbi is more than just a name change," says Étienne Gobeil CEO of Wibbi. "Wibbi is where recovery and wellness stem from an interconnection of innovative technology, therapist expertise, and patient aspirations." Post this

This rebranding marks a significant leap in the company's mission to optimize healthcare delivery and enhance patient journeys. Recognizing the evolving needs of the healthcare industry, Wibbi now extends its expertise beyond physiotherapy, supporting a much wider range of rehabilitation specialties. Wibbi represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology with a human touch.

"Our rebranding to Wibbi is more than just a name change," says Étienne Gobeil CEO of Wibbi. "It reflects our commitment to improving healthcare delivery and empowering patients and health specialists. Wibbi is where recovery and wellness stem from an interconnection of innovative technology, therapist expertise, and patient aspirations."

Our Vision and Values

Wibbi is dedicated to improving people's health through engaging technology and content. Our values of velocity, agility, collaboration, and customer support with a human touch are the driving force behind our innovative approach. We believe in acting swiftly, embracing change, and fostering a culture of positivity and innovation.

What Does This Mean for Our Clients and Partners?

Our transition to Wibbi will enhance the services we offer. Clients can expect the same high-quality content, technology, and service now amplified with a broader scope and deeper integration with a range of EMR/EHR and practice management platforms. The rebranding will not affect existing partnerships, contracts, users, or services.

Looking Ahead

Wibbi is excited to embark on this new chapter. We continue to be dedicated to enhancing healthcare experiences and outcomes. We thank our clients, partners, and the healthcare community for their ongoing support and look forward to making a more significant impact in the healthcare industry as Wibbi.

For more information about Wibbi and our services, visit www.wibbi.com

