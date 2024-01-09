Revolutionizing Relaxation: OSIM Combines AI and Wellness Tech in Well-Being, Gaming and Massage Chairs at CES 2024

Through our wide range of integrated wellness solutions, we want to inspire and improve well-being for our customers in their everyday lives, helping them feel good, stress less and sleep better. Post this

The new OSIM uThrone V Gaming Massage Chair features a stunning 4-piece protective cover set designed by Pininfarina that can be secured to the uThrone V and utilizes cooling fabric material to cater to different seasonal and temperature needs. Featuring OSIM's exclusive V-Hand™ Massage, gamers can feel the skill of a masseuse's hands across their neck, with 360-degree massage rollers along their neck and shoulders and gliding movements across the lumbar region. Combining gaming ergonomics such as 145-degree reclining, adjustable gaming armrests and seat height with OSIM's signature massage capabilities, the uThrone V offers a premium gaming setup while keeping comfort and style top of mind.

The OSIM DIY Massage Chair synergizes three exceptional and distinctive OSIM products - the uGalaxy Sync eye massager, the uJolly Sync back massager and the uPhoria Sync foot massager - via OSIM's HarmonySync Program on the OSIM Well-Being App. For customers looking for more flexible options to prioritize well-being, the DIY Massage Chair allows customers to turn any chair into a massage chair. With one touch of a button via the OSIM Well-Being App, all three products synchronize for a full body massage that can be adapted to virtually any chair. Using Photo Plethysmography (PPG) to measure stress levels by having a user place their finger on the camera of mobile or smart devices, the OSIM Well-Being App can track heart rate, respiratory rate and heart rate variability to determine a Body Tension Score. Once stress levels are identified, the DIY Massage Chair creates recommended Body Tension Programs that reduce stress levels and improve overall wellness.

"At OSIM, we are building a future of wellness where artificial intelligence, machine learning and data-driven insights will help craft intelligent solutions to our customers' healthy lifestyle needs," said Lynn Tan, deputy CEO at OSIM. "Through our wide range of integrated wellness solutions, we want to inspire and improve well-being for our customers in their everyday lives, helping them feel good, stress less and sleep better."

OSIM's products will be available for purchase on us.OSIM.com, as well as in-store in 2024. To learn more about OSIM, the new products and how to find the nearest retailer, please visit us.osim.com. To experience a demo on-site at CES 2024, contact [email protected].

About OSIM

Founded in 1979, OSIM is today a leading Wellness Tech innovator dedicated to creating user-centric, intelligent and connected solutions that inspire and improve well-being of everyone. OSIM's core business is anchored in a wellness ecosystem of synergistic products, solutions, services and app, providing customers with a holistic well-being experience and empowering them to live healthier, happier lives.

