Revolutionizing Restaurant Operations: PAX Technology, Inc. Unveils its AI Voice Ordering Solution

The Competitive Advantage for ISOs

In today's thriving restaurant industry, voice automation is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. PAX's AI VOS is not just a game-changer for restaurants, it also presents a lucrative opportunity for Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs). As a powerful differentiator in a crowded marketplace, this AI solution provides ISOs with a recurring revenue model, securing long-term, stable revenue while helping your clients grow their business.

With little to no integration required, restaurants can seamlessly adopt PAX's AI Voice Ordering Solution without complex system overhauls or operational disruptions. It scales effortlessly with restaurant growth, eliminating costly upgrades. This ease of deployment and scalability makes this AI VOS an attractive, high-value solution for businesses of all sizes, from local bakeries to multi-location chains.

The increasing demand for automation in restaurant operations makes this unique AI VOS a forward-thinking investment for ISOs looking to differentiate themselves and drive business growth. By offering this solution, ISOs gain a competitive edge in restaurant technology. More than just resellers, they become trusted partners, delivering best-in-class solutions.

The Value of PAX's AI VOS for Restaurant Owners

It delivers tailored solutions that address key operational pain points:

24/7 Availability – Means never missing an order or reservation, even during peak hours

Effortless Integration – Works with existing restaurant POS and reservation systems, eliminating costly IT headaches

Operational Efficiency – Reduce staff workload and improve order accuracy

Higher Revenue Potential – Process more customer interactions without increasing labor costs

Scalable for Any Restaurant – Adapts to growing call volumes and operational needs, from small to large businesses

Enhanced Customer Satisfaction – Provide a seamless, frictionless experience that keeps diners coming back

"As the restaurant industry embraces automation, our AI Voice Ordering Solution is leading the way with a powerful, scalable, and revenue-generating solution." said Andy Chau, President and CEO of PAX Technology, Inc. "For ISOs and restaurant owners, this innovative service is more than a solution—it's the key to staying competitive, driving growth, and embracing the future of restaurant automation."

PAX will be unveiling this solution at the ETA TRANSACT trade show, April 2-4, in Las Vegas, NV, at Mandalay Bay. Visit booth 737 to learn more and for a live demo.

To learn more, please visit www.pax.us/ai-voice-ordering-solution. You can also email [email protected] for more information

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

