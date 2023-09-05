Revolutionizing Sales Team Onboarding: Salestable Unveils Cutting-Edge Features to Supercharge Performance

Salestable, the dedicated revenue enablement platform for startups and SMBs, introduces three groundbreaking features to supercharge sales teams. With SalesPulse, SalesAssist, and SalestableGo, this innovation-driven company aims to redefine sales collaboration, empower AI-driven excellence, and provide on-the-move sales performance, all while showcasing at the upcoming SaaStr conference.
SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salestable, the dedicated revenue enablement platform tailored for startups and SMBs, is thrilled to unveil three differentiated features set to revolutionize the sales landscape. With over 90 customers, these cutting-edge additions reaffirm Salestable's commitment to empowering sales teams, enhancing collaboration, and optimizing revenue generation. The announcement coincides with the much-anticipated SaaStr conference, scheduled for the first week of September, where these remarkable innovations will be showcased.
- SalesPulse: A Collaborative Learning Ecosystem for Sales Teams
SalesPulse, the latest brainchild from Salestable, introduces a dynamic collaborative learning environment designed to unify entire sales teams. This feature serves as a comprehensive hub for sharing valuable insights, best practices, articles, victories, and setbacks. SalesPulse empowers teams to remain attuned to internal developments, foster a culture of shared knowledge, and establish an invaluable repository of collective expertise. By nurturing a centralized knowledge base, SalesPulse aims to transcend traditional learning boundaries and create an engaged, informed, and high-performing sales community.
- SalesAssist: Empowering Sales Excellence with AI
Empowering sales leaders and teams to harness the potential of their documentation, SalesAssist is the breakthrough powered by Gen AI technology such as OpenAI. This cutting-edge tool transforms mundane documents into sources of intelligence, furnishing real-time guidance for optimal pitches, industry insights, and negotiation strategies. SalesAssist equips salespeople with the AI-driven prowess to navigate complexities, tailor pitches with precision, and conquer objections. Seamlessly integrated within Salestable, SalesAssist redefines productivity and efficiency by augmenting human expertise with AI intelligence.
- SalestableGo: On-the-Move Sales Performance
Catering to the dynamic demands of modern sales, Salestable introduces SalestableGo – an intuitive mobile app accessible on both iOS and Android platforms. SalestableGo ensures sales representatives stay seamlessly connected to their sales activities, enabling them to log crucial updates while on the go. Whether during commutes or in between appointments, SalestableGo guarantees salespeople never miss a beat. This mobile companion redefines flexibility and accessibility, amplifying sales productivity by putting pivotal insights and updates at the sales reps' fingertips.
If you're a fast-growing company seeking to optimize revenue, a visionary founder eager to propel your business forward, or anticipating the recruitment of sales representatives in the coming months, the time to act is now. Experience the transformative power of Salestable's new features—SalesPulse, SalesAssist, and SalestableGo—engineered to amplify collaboration, elevate sales performance, and drive revenue acceleration.
Don't miss out on the chance to streamline your sales process, close deals faster, and unlock your full potential. Visit
https://app.salestable.ai/signup
to sign up for a demo and take it for a spin to witness firsthand how Salestable can revolutionize your sales strategy.
"Over 300+ sales leaders told us that building their sales teams right is their biggest challenge. Our mission has always been to enable SMBs and Midmarket companies to unlock their full revenue potential. With SalesPulse, SalesAssist, and SalestableGo, we are equipping these sales teams with unparalleled tools to collaborate, excel, and drive revenue like never before," says Suresh Madhuvarsu, Founder and CEO of Salestable.
About Salestable:
Salestable is a purpose-built revenue enablement platform tailored to the unique needs of startups and SMBs. By reducing ramp-up times and enhancing visibility into sales activities, Salestable empowers businesses to drive revenue growth. The platform offers comprehensive onboarding, training, and assessment tools to equip sales teams for success. With in-depth insights and metrics, Salestable facilitates informed collaboration and decision-making, fostering a culture of excellence.
