Revolutionizing School Safety: Navigate360 Introduces Zero Incident Framework to Proactively Address Threats and Elevate Student Well-being

"Our educational system offers hope, opportunity, and prosperity to the next generation, yet we are barely treading water in the storm of violence, self-harm, and disengagement being witnessed daily. We cannot 30x our performance doing things the same old way, and loosely sewn together products from a fragmented industry will not be the answer," said JP Guilbault, CEO at Navigate360. "We are on a path to transforming school safety and student well-being by providing schools with not just technology, but the training, curriculum, and expert guidance to create safe and nurturing learning environments."

Navigate360's comprehensive platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of schools and communities, offering customizable solutions tailored to address unique challenges and priorities. With a shared commitment to safety and student well-being, Navigate360 remains dedicated to empowering schools to thrive in an ever-changing landscape. Updated solutions and curriculum libraries across the Navigate360 platform are ready to evaluate today and will be available for implementation for the 2024-2025 school year to support safety and well-being initiatives in school districts nationwide.

Navigate360 will launch their Zero Incidents Framework at the AASA National Conference on Education. This year's conference highlights the crucial role that superintendents play in creating a supportive, inclusive, and empowering educational environment that meets the diverse needs of all students. Connect with Navigate360 leaders at booth #1116 to learn more about how their holistic platform equips school leaders to navigate the complex issue of student safety and well-being.

For more information about Navigate360 and its groundbreaking safety solutions, visit https://www.navigate360.com.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the leading provider of layered, holistic safety and well-being solutions tailored to the unique needs of schools and educators. By focusing on the challenges school administrators face in keeping students and staff safe, we provide the right mix of products, training, and guidance to help schools implement effective safety, intervention, culture and climate programs towards the achievement of zero incidents.

Media Contact

Dan Murphy, Navigate360, 330-661-0106, [email protected], https://navigate360.com/

