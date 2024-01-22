Revolutionizing SMB Asset Management with GPS/Wi-Fi LTE Tracking by Expert Paul Dowling

"The shift to sophisticated GPS, Wi-Fi, and LTE tracking technologies allows for the location of assets in real-time, leading to performance enhancements of 20% to 30%." Post this

SMB owners understand the painfully high costs of misplaced and stolen assets. While there are numerous large fleet tracking options available for big companies, the cost and product availability limitations have prevented SMBs from widespread adoption of the technology – until now.

"Imagine arriving at your work site only to find that equipment or vehicles worth tens of thousands of dollars have vanished overnight – a scenario all too familiar for SMBs," states Dowling. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that one motor vehicle (personal and commercial) is stolen every 32 seconds in the U.S. For small business owners, the impact is more than financial; it is operational paralysis.

In the era of manual, employee-based asset tracking, businesses are left with severe inaccuracies and inefficiencies in asset management. The shift to sophisticated GPS, Wi-Fi, and LTE tracking technologies allows for the location of assets in real time, leading to performance enhancements of 20% to 30%.

The benefits include increased asset utilization, reduced loss and theft, improved workforce productivity, and enhanced customer service. "This isn't just an upgrade; it's a revolution in operational excellence and market competitiveness," asserts Dowling.

A recent article in Yahoo News states that "the accuracy of GPS technology has become crucial in various applications, particularly in challenging situations such as vehicle breakdowns, fleet-related crimes, or unauthorized stops."

Dowling's personal experience in his own telecom business proves that today's GPS/Wi-Fi LTE technology "isn't simply a tracking system; it's a comprehensive asset management tool that empowers business owners to take control long before problems escalate."

It also provides insights into asset utilization, thereby offering a means to evaluate employee performance and improve operational efficiency.

Drawing from a two-decade journey through the intricacies of telecommunications and having personally suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in asset losses, Paul Dowling has harnessed his profound technical acumen to engineer AlerTrax.

This technology is not just a product but a testament to Dowling's expertise in managing vast networks, ensuring secure data transmission, and navigating complex technological landscapes.

Crafted to provide SMBs with unprecedented control over their assets, AlerTrax offers real-time precision in asset tracking at a cost tailored for small businesses, truly redefining asset management for business owners nationwide.

