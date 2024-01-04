Revolutionizing Spatial Biology: PredxBio to Showcase their Cutting-Edge Innovations at JP Morgan Healthcare Week

"Our mission is to bring about a paradigm shift in cancer care, and this event allows us to share our vision with key stakeholders who are driving innovation in therapeutic development." - B. Dusty Majumdar, PhD, CEO of PredxBio Post this

"PredxBio is proud to present its transformative solutions in spatial biology at JP Morgan Healthcare Week," stated Dusty Majumdar, PhD. "Our mission is to bring about a paradigm shift in cancer care, and this event allows us to share our vision with key stakeholders who are driving innovation in therapeutic development."

DigiMed Showcase, as part of Biotech Showcase, is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, and is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

"We are delighted that PredxBio will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at DigiMed Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "DigiMed Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery."

About Digimed Showcase

DigiMed Showcase is part of Biotech Showcase, which is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 16th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

About PredxBio

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, PredxBio is revolutionizing cancer care by harnessing the power of spatial biology. The company's spatially intelligent platform is making strides in predicting patient responses to immunotherapy, with over 90% accuracy across the highest mortality cancers. PredxBio's success is underlined by its numerous peer-reviewed publications, boasting 4000+ citations, and multiple issued patents. PredxBio's platform addresses the intricate complexities of cancer biology, accelerating advancements in drug development and clinical trials. The company empowers the biopharmaceutical industry with solutions for efficient drug discovery, optimized clinical trials, advanced companion diagnostics, personalized therapeutic options, and enhanced clinical workflows. https://predxbio.com/

