Revolutionizing Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: Insights from a World-First Clinical Trial Conducted in Melbourne, Australia, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Join the session to learn how a novel cell therapy technology is advancing with the support of Australia's world-class regulatory framework and research infrastructure. Discover how Accelagen, a leading Australian CRO, is playing a crucial role in guiding and accelerating this transformative therapy from discovery to human trials—offering new hope for patients worldwide. Don't miss this opportunity to gain insights into a potential game-changer in spinal cord injury treatment and to understand the experience and leadership required to take the innovative approach into trials.

A Revolutionary Approach to SCI Treatment

Spinal cord injuries have long been among the most challenging medical conditions to treat, often resulting in permanent disability. This Phase I clinical trial explores the use of olfactory ensheathing cells (OECs)—specialised cells from the nose known for their nerve repair properties – to stimulate repair and bring hope of recovery to patients. By harvesting and reintroducing these cells into the injury site, researchers aim to bridge damaged nerve tissues, stimulate regeneration, and restore lost functions, such as mobility and sensation.

Webinar Highlights

Exclusive Insights from Leading Experts

Learn directly from Professor James St John , the lead researcher at Griffith University , about the years of discovery research leading to this trial

Understanding the Clinical Trial Process

Gain an overview of how this innovative study is being conducted

Learn about the regulatory, ethical, and logistical considerations in running a world-first cell therapy trial and the advantages of running trials in Australia

The Future of SCI Treatment

Explore how this research could revolutionise not just SCI treatment, but also other neurodegenerative conditions

Find out what's next in the journey toward making this therapy widely available

Join Greg Plunkett, CEO and Managing Director, Accelagen; and experts from the Clem Jones Centre for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research (CJCNSCR), Griffith University, Dr. James St John, PhD, Head of the CJCNSCR; and Dr. Andrew Rayfield, Research Fellow and Research Commercialisation Manager for the CJCNSCR, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 10am AEST/Australia (Tue April 15 at 8pm EDT/N. America).

Register for this webinar today to understand how a pioneering clinical trial in spinal cord injury treatment led by top Australian researchers.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Revolutionizing Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: Insights from a World-First Clinical Trial Conducted in Melbourne, Australia.

