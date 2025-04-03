Revolutionizing Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: Insights from a World-First Clinical Trial Conducted in Melbourne, Australia, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the years of discovery research leading to a world-first clinical trial for spinal cord injury treatment. Attendees will gain insight into the unique challenges and strategies involved in bringing this novel therapy to patients. The featured speakers will discuss how this innovative study is being conducted and the regulatory, ethical and logistical considerations in running a world-first cell therapy trial. The speakers will also share how this research could revolutionise not just spinal cord injury (SCI) treatment but also other neurodegenerative conditions.
TORONTO, ON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Australian medical research community continues to push the boundaries of innovation, rapidly translating cutting-edge therapies from the lab to patients with the support of a well-established clinical trials sector.
In this exclusive webinar, Accelagen will describe what it takes to progress new medical therapies to the clinic in Australia, introducing its partners from Griffith University who are leading a groundbreaking clinical trial for spinal cord injury treatment as a case study.
Join the session to learn how a novel cell therapy technology is advancing with the support of Australia's world-class regulatory framework and research infrastructure. Discover how Accelagen, a leading Australian CRO, is playing a crucial role in guiding and accelerating this transformative therapy from discovery to human trials—offering new hope for patients worldwide. Don't miss this opportunity to gain insights into a potential game-changer in spinal cord injury treatment and to understand the experience and leadership required to take the innovative approach into trials.
A Revolutionary Approach to SCI Treatment
Spinal cord injuries have long been among the most challenging medical conditions to treat, often resulting in permanent disability. This Phase I clinical trial explores the use of olfactory ensheathing cells (OECs)—specialised cells from the nose known for their nerve repair properties – to stimulate repair and bring hope of recovery to patients. By harvesting and reintroducing these cells into the injury site, researchers aim to bridge damaged nerve tissues, stimulate regeneration, and restore lost functions, such as mobility and sensation.
Webinar Highlights
Exclusive Insights from Leading Experts
- Learn directly from Professor James St John, the lead researcher at Griffith University, about the years of discovery research leading to this trial
- Hear from Accelagen's clinical trial specialists on the unique challenges and strategies involved in bringing this novel therapy to patients
Understanding the Clinical Trial Process
- Gain an overview of how this innovative study is being conducted
- Learn about the regulatory, ethical, and logistical considerations in running a world-first cell therapy trial and the advantages of running trials in Australia
The Future of SCI Treatment
- Explore how this research could revolutionise not just SCI treatment, but also other neurodegenerative conditions
- Find out what's next in the journey toward making this therapy widely available
Join Greg Plunkett, CEO and Managing Director, Accelagen; and experts from the Clem Jones Centre for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research (CJCNSCR), Griffith University, Dr. James St John, PhD, Head of the CJCNSCR; and Dr. Andrew Rayfield, Research Fellow and Research Commercialisation Manager for the CJCNSCR, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 10am AEST/Australia (Tue April 15 at 8pm EDT/N. America).
Register for this webinar today to understand how a pioneering clinical trial in spinal cord injury treatment led by top Australian researchers.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Revolutionizing Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: Insights from a World-First Clinical Trial Conducted in Melbourne, Australia.
