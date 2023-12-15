Revolutionizing Spinal Health For Veterans: Premia Spine's TOPS™ System Launches In VA Hospitals

Premia Spine announces the availability of its groundbreaking TOPS™ System in VA hospitals, advancing spinal care for Veterans with a superior, FDA-approved treatment option for back and leg pain.
NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premia Spine, an innovator in spine medical devices, is proud to announce that its revolutionary TOPS™ System is now available at Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals across the United States. This significant development aligns with Premia Spine's mission to bring the most promising spine innovations to all patients, especially the many military veterans who suffer from degenerative spine disease.
"We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to extend the reach of our TOPS™ System to Veterans through VA hospitals," said Ron Sacher, CEO of Premia Spine. "It is an honor to provide our groundbreaking product to those who have served the United States, offering them a superior solution for their leg and back pain."
The TOPS™ System, an advanced motion preservation spinal device, offers a new treatment option for spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis patients. Its availability in VA hospitals signifies a major advancement in spinal care for Veterans, providing a non-fusion alternative that is aligned with the device's FDA-approved "superior to fusion" designation.
"We are thrilled to see the TOPS™ System become accessible to our nation's heroes," added Peter Wehrly, President of Premia Spine. "This is more than just a milestone for Premia Spine; it's a significant stride in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the lives of Veterans through state-of-the-art medical solutions."
Premia Spine appreciates the pivotal role VA hospitals play in advancing spinal healthcare, and their collective commitment to providing the best possible solutions for Veterans. The Company extends its appreciation to the Veterans Administration and is thankful for this opportunity to partner on TOPS™ System.
Premia Spine, a medical technology company, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic leg and back pain. Its products are specifically designed to offer durability, stability, and increased mobility to those struggling with lumbar spinal stenosis, degenerative spondylolisthesis, and related spinal conditions. The TOPS System, Premia Spine's flagship product, has received the CE mark and has now obtained approval for distribution within the United States.
