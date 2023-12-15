Revolutionizing Spinal Health For Veterans: Premia Spine's TOPS™ System Launches In VA Hospitals

"We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to extend the reach of our TOPS™ System to Veterans through VA hospitals," said Ron Sacher, CEO of Premia Spine. Post this

The TOPS™ System, an advanced motion preservation spinal device, offers a new treatment option for spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis patients. Its availability in VA hospitals signifies a major advancement in spinal care for Veterans, providing a non-fusion alternative that is aligned with the device's FDA-approved "superior to fusion" designation.

"We are thrilled to see the TOPS™ System become accessible to our nation's heroes," added Peter Wehrly, President of Premia Spine. "This is more than just a milestone for Premia Spine; it's a significant stride in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the lives of Veterans through state-of-the-art medical solutions."

Premia Spine appreciates the pivotal role VA hospitals play in advancing spinal healthcare, and their collective commitment to providing the best possible solutions for Veterans. The Company extends its appreciation to the Veterans Administration and is thankful for this opportunity to partner on TOPS™ System.

Premia Spine, a medical technology company, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic leg and back pain. Its products are specifically designed to offer durability, stability, and increased mobility to those struggling with lumbar spinal stenosis, degenerative spondylolisthesis, and related spinal conditions. The TOPS System, Premia Spine's flagship product, has received the CE mark and has now obtained approval for distribution within the United States.

