Study Objective:

Dr. Kingsley R Chin and his team conducted a prospective comparative cohort study looking at Visual Analog Scores (VAS), Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), complications, and revision rates on 100 consecutive patients treated with midline decompression and InSpan IFD at L5-S1 and L4-5. The study, spanning over five years, compared outcomes with historical data on open laminectomies.

Key Findings:

Among the 100 patients, those treated at L5-S1 and L4-5 with InSpan showed significant improvement in VAS pain scores (up to 80% improvement) and ODI scores (up to 66% improvement), with surgeries completed in less than one hour. Postoperative VAS scores were significantly less for L4-5 versus L5-S1. Revision rates for InSpan were minimal, with one L4-5 revision (1.8%) and two L5-S1 revisions (4.4%).

Conclusions:

Patients treated with midline decompression and InSpan IFD as a stand-alone treatment for interspinous fixation at L4-5 and L5-S1 showed improved outcome scores and low complication and revision rates at five years, comparable to historical open laminectomy data. InSpan emerges as a successful substitute for laminectomies in selected patients, marking a significant advancement in outpatient orthopedic spine surgery. "I've explored interspinous fixation devices, drawn to their benefits of reduced surgery time, fewer complications, minimal blood loss, and quicker recovery periods. InSpan offers robust fixation," stated Dr. William Costigan, Chief of Spine Surgery and board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon.

What's Next:

The study highlights the efficacy of InSpan in achieving successful long-term outcomes for spinal stenosis patients in an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) setting. The LESS™ technique with InSpan proves to be a successful substitute for laminectomies, offering improved patient outcomes and low complication rates. "I have incorporated InSpan in my outpatient spine surgeries to add more indirect decompression and provide stability for patients I might have previously only done a direct decompression on or chosen to do full laminectomies" Dr Erik Spayde, Chief of Spine Surgery at a major California Hospital and Harvard-trained board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon.

