Revolutionizing Sustainability: Net Zero Presents New Episode Featuring Nikita Baliarsingh, Leading the Charge in Eco-Friendly Battery Technology for a Greener Future

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world grappling with environmental challenges, the future shines brighter than ever through the innovation and dedication of young trailblazers. The acclaimed Net Zero video series is thrilled to reveal its latest episode, Net Zero Speaks with Nikita Baliarsingh, in which Baliarsingh, Nexus Power's co-founder and CIO, discusses the creation of rechargeable, bio-organic, and biodegradable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). As an influential figure with strong business acumen and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, Nikita propels us towards a more sustainable future for the transportation industry and beyond.

Key Highlights from the Episode:

Net Zero's Climate Activist Samaira Malik explores with Nikita Baliarsingh the groundbreaking innovations in eco-friendly battery technology. Baliarsingh envisions a future where crop residue powers rechargeable, bio-organic, and biodegradable batteries, simultaneously tackling agricultural waste and driving cleaner transportation. With batteries charging 8 to 10 times faster and lasting 20% to 30% longer than conventional counterparts, her organization strides to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, steering us closer to a net-zero emissions future. Gain insights into the synergy between technology and sustainability, the potential for global impact, and the transformative role of youth leadership in sculpting a greener planet.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

