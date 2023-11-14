Revolutionizing The DIY And Painting Industry: Repaint Studios Unveil The Repaint Tray

"The Repaint Tray is a testament to our commitment to innovation, functionality, and environmental stewardship" - Billie Asmus, Founder of Repaint Studios Post this

"Our mission at Repaint Studios is to reduce the environmental impact of home improvement with our reusable, and eco-friendly painting supplies," says Billie Asmus, Founder of Repaint Studios. "I saw a need while doing my own DIY projects for a product that not only makes the painting and clean-up process easier but also aligns with our customers' values of sustainability and eco-consciousness. The Repaint Tray is a testament to our commitment to innovation, functionality, and environmental stewardship."

The Repaint Tray's standout features include:

Eco-Friendly Innovation: Made from durable materials, the Repaint Tray is designed to stand the test of time and can be reused for a lifetime.

Resealable Lid: The air-tight lid allows for seamless pausing of projects and easy cleanup, providing a hassle-free painting experience while keeping paint fresh.

Ease of Use: Users can simply let the paint dry in the liner, and peel it away after finishing projects.

Recyclable: Unlike single-use plastic liners, the Repaint Tray's liner and lid can be recycled even after a lifetime of use. Repaint Studios will take the parts back to be properly recycled, where those recycled parts are then made into playground mulch and mats for inclusive playgrounds for children with disabilities.

Cost-Effective: With its durability and reusable nature, the Repaint Tray is a cost-effective alternative to traditional liners.

Woman-Led Initiative: Repaint Studios takes pride in being a woman-owned business that stands at the intersection of environmental advocacy and the empowerment of female entrepreneurship.

The product release comes at a time when consumers are more conscious than ever about their environmental footprint. Repaint Studios taps into this movement with the Repaint Tray, ensuring that eco-consciousness is at the forefront of home improvement.

Repaint Studios invites you to join the revolution of sustainable DIY painting. Pre-orders are now available for the Repaint Tray. For more information and to become part of the change, visit http://www.repaintstudios.com to pre-order or follow us on: Instagram: @Repaint_Tray and Facebook: @RepaintTray

About Repaint Studios:

Repaint Studios is a woman-owned start-up focused on creating innovative, eco-friendly solutions for everyday challenges. With a passion for sustainability and DIY, Repaint Studios is dedicated to offering products that support both the environment and the creative spirit of home improvement enthusiasts while painting a greener future.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jordan Lee

727-977-8887 (texts welcome)

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jordan Lee, Repaint Studios, 727-977-8887, [email protected], https://repaintstudios.com/

SOURCE Repaint Studios