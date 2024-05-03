Revolutionizing the Donor Experience: Signal by EverTrue Redefines Fundraising Engagement

"Using AI and automation, we believe that we can unlock philanthropy today – not decades from now. Signal will synthesize data and prescribe outreach, allowing frontline fundraisers to break through the noise in ways that have never before been possible." - Brent Grinna, Founder and CEO, EverTrue Post this

"The vision is simple," said Brent Grinna, Founder and CEO of EverTrue. "There is massive potential hidden at every level of the giving pyramid. Using AI and automation, we believe that we can unlock philanthropy today – not decades from now. Signal will synthesize data and prescribe outreach, allowing frontline fundraisers to break through the noise in ways that have never before been possible."

Signal eliminates uncertainty in prospect discovery, guides targeted outreach to the appropriate individuals when it matters most, and provides teams with transparent insights into outcomes.

Key features include:

Cadences: Proven, flexible outreach touch points to help fundraisers practice polite persistence and build donor pipeline

Tasks: Collaborative and customizable tasks keep fundraisers on track, simplifying the day-to-day work that drives meaningful interactions with constituents

AI-powered constituent profile summaries: AI-generated snapshots of constituents' relationship history, so fundraisers never have to wade through multiple screens in your CRM or look through hand-written notes

AI-powered email recommendations: Auto-draft meeting requests, thank-you notes, stewardship touches, and more, personalized to each donor.

Interactions: Tracking all touch points with a donor on the web or on-the-go

The Donor Potential Score (DPS): Continually-updated donor scoring methodology that helps teams hone in on the best prospects

Visual analytics: High-level fundraising activity reports to help leaders analyze performance and recommend strategy

Feedback from Signal early adopters has been enthusiastic. "I wanted to find a platform that our development team could live in — one that streamlines the more detailed tasks, allowing them to concentrate on high-value activities like setting up visits, conducting visits, and following up effectively. With the rollout of Signal, I believe we're moving in that direction." Nate Clapham, Associate VP of Collegiate Development & Annual Giving, University of Northern Iowa

Brett Riley, VP of Development & Alumni Engagement at Liberty University, also stated, "Our end goal is for donors to feel that 'Liberty University knows who I am' because we take the time to listen to them and personalize our outreach. This is the beauty of what Signal enables us to achieve: enhancing personalization and consistency in our outreach."

About EverTrue

EverTrue empowers fundraising teams with its data-driven software and services, enabling the creation of personalized donor experiences. Utilizing EverTrue's extensive network of social and demographic data sources along with its modern, mobile-first software, hundreds of teams can effectively reach more donors and boost fundraising efforts. In October 2021, EverTrue merged with ThankView to establish itself as the premier donor engagement platform. Additionally, in 2022, EverTrue expanded its offerings by acquiring The Solas Group, a fundraising analytics firm; Pledgemine, a provider of intelligent, personalized direct mail solutions; and Fundriver, a leading endowed fund accounting and reporting software. EverTrue is supported by Rubicon Technology Partners and proudly serves over 2,000 nonprofit customers. For more information, visit http://www.evertrue.com.

