Revolutionizing Women's Health: Pastors' Wives Launch Groundbreaking Functional Medicine Program

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a unique collaboration, two passionate pastor's wives, Lacy Lain, The Functional Medicine Woman and Shaela Daugherty of SD Fit Well are making waves in the world of women's health with their transformative Functional Medicine program. Lacy and Shaela started noticing more and more women seeking them out after leaving their doctors' offices only hearing "everything looks normal" when they were dealing with chronic health issues like depression, anxiety, hormone imbalances, digestive issues, and more.

According to Lacy, "The problem is that most women don't make the connection between stress and health issues, or they just think that feeling like junk every day is normal. Stress has a way of flying under the radar unless you're really paying attention. Then they go to the doctor only to hear that nothing seems to be wrong. By the time women realize what's happened to their body, they figure they're too far gone." Over time these issues compound on one another and as stress ensues, other symptoms arise like sleep issues, fatigue, and mood changes. The problem seems to affect women in particular, especially when you look at all the hats they wear. There comes a tipping point where stress starts to break down your health.

The two women noticed that there wasn't any protocol or framework to address these issues from a functional perspective. While there isn't a magic eraser to wipe the chronic issues away, they have developed The Lain Protocol for Optimal Balanced Health follows the innovative "BALANCED" framework, a comprehensive approach that considers Bioindividuality, Autobiography, Labs, Adaptation to Stress, Nutraceuticals, Circadian Medicine, Exercise, and Discipline.

Combined with Shaela's signature Healthy Habit Framework, this tailored methodology sets the program apart, ensuring that each client receives personalized care based on their unique needs. Lacy explains, "There's no group program that can meet the needs of all women facing chronic health issues and no protocol that's a fix-it-all. So we are treating each woman as the unique individual she is, from the inside out."

If you feel like stress may be getting the better of you, you may want to check out the Total Body Balance program to learn more about Lacy and Shaela's approach to optimal balanced health.

SOURCE Lacy Lain Wellness LLC