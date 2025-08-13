RevolutionParts Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Ninth Year in a Row

"This recognition reflects the grit and focus of our team. We're obsessed with simplifying how parts are bought and sold—giving every seller, from dealers to OEMs, the tools to grow faster and operate smarter. We're proud to play a role in moving the automotive industry forward." Post this

"This recognition reflects the grit and focus of our team," said Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO and Co-Founder of RevolutionParts. "We're obsessed with simplifying how parts are bought and sold—giving every seller, from dealers to OEMs, the tools to grow faster and operate smarter. We're proud to play a role in moving the automotive industry forward."

As more buyers turn to the internet for parts and accessories, the opportunity for online sales has never been greater. But for many sellers, setting up and managing a successful eCommerce operation still comes with real challenges. RevolutionParts removes the roadblocks by giving dealerships, distributors, and manufacturers a single, easy-to-use platform to run their parts business online, saving time, reducing hassle, and helping them reach more customers.

For Russell Moore, a Parts Manager in Olympia, Washington, the results from RevolutionParts modernized the way he runs his business. "We were looking for a solution that could simplify the buying process for customers while providing us with the tools to manage our inventory effectively. RevolutionParts was the clear choice."

RevolutionParts drives over $650 million in parts and accessory sales each year, with sellers using its platform to serve buyers across the U.S. and beyond.

For the full list of Inc. 5000 honorees and more details, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

RevolutionParts helps auto manufacturers, distributors, and retailers grow their business by making it easier to sell parts and accessories online. From real-time OEM catalog data to shipping tools and marketplace integrations, everything works together in one platform built for parts. Learn more at www.revolutionparts.com.

