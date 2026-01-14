RevolutionParts Named Top eBay Partner in New OEM Parts Sales, Joins 2026 eBay Partner Advisory Board

RevolutionParts was named eBay's top partner for new OEM parts sales and joined the 2026 eBay Partner Advisory Board. This recognition highlights its leadership in helping dealerships grow online sales and reduce obsolescence through marketplace success.
PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevolutionParts, the leading eCommerce platform for automotive parts sellers, has been named eBay's top-performing partner in new OEM part sales and invited to join the elite 2026 eBay Partner Advisory Board. This honor affirms RevolutionParts' role as a trusted technology partner helping dealerships thrive on marketplaces and move more inventory, including obsolete parts, faster than ever before.
eBay's Gold Partner recognition reflects both scale and impact. Its top 10 partners collectively power over $10 billion in GMV on the platform each year. RevolutionParts was selected not only for its results but also for its hands-on leadership in helping new car dealerships, dealer groups, and OEMs succeed in an increasingly competitive online landscape.
"This partnership is transforming how dealers sell parts online," said Jensay Numa, Manager of Dealer Consulting Services at RevolutionParts. "With waived listing fees, exclusive pilot programs, and expedited support, we're making eBay more accessible and profitable for our dealer network."
As part of the 2026 eBay Partner Advisory Board, RevolutionParts is working directly with eBay's leadership to shape the future of the automotive parts category. The company is helping improve listing tools, remove friction from order fulfillment, and make it easier for dealerships to reach millions of active buyers worldwide.
RevolutionParts by the Numbers:
- 24,000+ parts and accessories sold every day
- 16 million daily parts shoppers browsing our webstores
- $2 million in daily revenue generated for dealerships and sellers
This momentum has helped 2,500+ dealerships unlock new revenue streams while reducing operational complexity. By making it easy to list more inventory across more channels, including eBay Motors, Amazon, and branded webstores, RevolutionParts empowers dealers to move inventory faster, reduce obsolescence, and grow online parts sales with confidence.
Behind this recognition is a cross-functional effort from teams across RevolutionParts, including Engineering, Marketplaces, Implementation, and Customer Success, all working together to deliver a better eCommerce experience for dealerships across North America.
To learn more about selling parts online with RevolutionParts and its eBay integration, visit revolutionparts.com or request a personalized demo.
Media Contact
James Windrow, RevolutionParts, 1 (888) 348-1699, [email protected], revolutionparts.com
SOURCE RevolutionParts
Share this article