RevolutionParts Named Top eBay Partner in New OEM Parts Sales, Joins 2026 eBay Partner Advisory Board

"This partnership is transforming how dealers sell parts online," said Jensay Numa, Manager of Dealer Consulting Services at RevolutionParts. "With waived listing fees, exclusive pilot programs, and expedited support, we're making eBay more accessible and profitable for our dealer network."

As part of the 2026 eBay Partner Advisory Board, RevolutionParts is working directly with eBay's leadership to shape the future of the automotive parts category. The company is helping improve listing tools, remove friction from order fulfillment, and make it easier for dealerships to reach millions of active buyers worldwide.

RevolutionParts by the Numbers:

24,000+ parts and accessories sold every day

16 million daily parts shoppers browsing our webstores

$2 million in daily revenue generated for dealerships and sellers

This momentum has helped 2,500+ dealerships unlock new revenue streams while reducing operational complexity. By making it easy to list more inventory across more channels, including eBay Motors, Amazon, and branded webstores, RevolutionParts empowers dealers to move inventory faster, reduce obsolescence, and grow online parts sales with confidence.

Behind this recognition is a cross-functional effort from teams across RevolutionParts, including Engineering, Marketplaces, Implementation, and Customer Success, all working together to deliver a better eCommerce experience for dealerships across North America.

To learn more about selling parts online with RevolutionParts and its eBay integration, visit revolutionparts.com or request a personalized demo.

