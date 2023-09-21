Revry and Discover Present The 8th Annual Queer X Awards on National Coming Out Day

"Discover is steadfast in promoting inclusivity, authenticity and allyship among our customers and employees, and we are pleased to support Revry and the Queer X awards," said Jonita Wilson, Chief Diversity Officer at Discover. Tweet this

This year's awards are hosted by Arisce Wanzer, a transgender model and actress that has walked in Miami Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Latin Fashion Week, and L.A. Fashion Week, and Dexter Mayfield, a dance, plus size model and judge on CBS's Come Dance with Me, are expected to include many queer celebrities. Past honorees and presenters include the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Angelica Ross, Bowen Yang, Michaela JaI Rodriguez, Patton Oswalt, Dwyane Wade, Erica Wheeler, Mila Jam, Kim Petras, Biqtch Puddiń, DeAndre Upshaw, Kidd Kenn & NextKidz, and Ninel Conde.

"Discover is steadfast in promoting inclusivity, authenticity and allyship among our customers and employees, and we are pleased to support Revry and the Queer X awards," said Jonita Wilson, Chief Diversity Officer at Discover. "Our company is committed to providing brighter financial futures for everyone."

True to its mission, the Queer X Awards are not just another awards show – these awards amplify the diverse voices and stories that have historically been marginalized. Redken will also sponsor this year's awards and feature a unique show opening in a Redken salon celebrating a space for the entire spectrum of queer identity and experiences.

The 2023 Queer X Awards will be streamed globally and exclusively on Revry, the preeminent LGBTQ+ streaming platform for authentic queer content. Audiences can catch the action for free on Revry's streaming channel, available on popular platforms like Samsung TV Plus, Roku, VIZIO WatchFree+, Plex, Rakuten TV, Xumo, and more.

The 2023 Queer X Awards will be produced by The Barn, Revry's record-breaking Pride Ball producers.

About Revry

Founded in 2015, Revry is the only dedicated entertainment media network for brands to connect with queer audiences with its FAST service and on-demand LGBTQ-first movies, series, news and music through multiple platforms. Combined with the company's original programming and proprietary data, Revry helps its partners establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with queer consumers. Revry's mission is to inspire exploration of queer culture for the social and economic benefit of the LGBTQIA+ community. Revry is led by a diverse LGBTQ+ founding team and is NGLCC certified. For more information visit www.revry.tv.

