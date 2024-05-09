Revs Institute® Acquires Collection of World-Renowned Photographer Jesse Alexander

We are deeply honored that the Alexander family has chosen us to preserve Jesse's legacy. His era-defining images elevated motorsports photography into fine art, and his body of work has a reach that extends beyond the racing world," said Miles C. Collier Post this

Alexander's signed prints also represent an important part of the acquisition. Once processed, select pieces will be used to create a special exhibition of Alexander's work. Dates for the exhibition, as well as for the availability of Alexander's images for licensing through Revs Digital Library, will be announced at a later time.

"We are deeply honored that the Alexander family has chosen us to preserve Jesse's legacy. His era-defining images elevated motorsports photography into fine art, and his body of work has a reach that extends beyond the racing world," said Miles C. Collier, founder of Revs Institute. "Jesse's lens was witness to some of the greatest moments in the history of the automobile, and we look forward to sharing his work in museums and online."

This significant acquisition would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of his wife of fifty-six years, Nancy Alexander. Revs Institute wishes to thank Nancy for the preservation of the collection while under her care. Sign up here to be notified when the Jesse Alexander Photograph Collection becomes available to the public on Revs Digital Library.

About Revs Institute

Widely regarded as one of the top automotive museums in the world, Revs Institute, in Naples, Florida, USA, is dedicated to the study and celebration of the automobile. It exists to foster a new level of understanding of the automobile, not only as a technological device, but as an agent for social and economic change worthy to be considered among the masterpieces of human creativity. Housed in the museum is a collection of over 100 influential automobiles that meet rigorous standards for historical importance, rarity and technical, aesthetic, or social significance. Revs Institute also has an extensive archive and library of books, periodicals, photos, ephemera, brochures, advertisements, and multilingual technical publications. We welcome journalist inquiries. The library is available as a resource for those interested in automotive history. Revs Institute is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, housed in an 80,000 square foot, purpose-built facility. For more information, including hours, tour times, and ticket prices, visit revsinstitute.org or call +1 (239) 687-REVS (7387). Regrettably, walk-up visitors cannot be accommodated.

Revs Institute® Preserving the Future of the Past.

