Revs Institute Announces Premiere of Pony Pedigree Exhibition and Exclusive Loan of Rare Ford GT40

"Pony Pedigree" offers a unique narrative, tracing the evolution from the Mustang I concept to the groundbreaking design of the GT40. This exhibition provides an unparalleled opportunity to witness the GT40's development through its different generations: the Mk I and Mk II-B, both part of Miles Collier Collections housed at Revs Institute, alongside the distinguished Mk III.

"Hosting three generations of the GT40, including the rare 1967 Mark III, in one exhibition is a way to give our visitors both a truly special experience and a deeper understanding of Ford's road to victory at Le Mans," says Lauren Goodman, Supervising Producer of Media and Exhibitions at Revs Institute. The GT40 represents a remarkable chapter in automotive excellence and historical significance. Enthusiasts and newcomers are encouraged to explore this unique display and uncover the rich narratives behind these legendary vehicles.

The "Pony Pedigree" exhibition is not just about showcasing these remarkable cars; it is a deep dive into the ingenuity and ambition that drove Ford to international racing success. "We are thrilled to bring this story to life, highlighting the convergence of groundbreaking design and technological advancements with the compelling narrative behind each model," said Scott George, Curator of Collections, Revs Institute Inc.

The purchase of a general admission ticket includes entry to this exhibit.

About Revs Institute

Recognized by TripAdvisor as one of the top "Things to Do" in Naples and widely regarded as one of the top automotive museums in the world, Revs Institute® is dedicated to the study of the automobile past, present, and future. Revs Institute® offers visitors an exceptional opportunity to view over 100 of the most influential automobiles of our time. Many of the cars are unique or rare, and each meets rigorous standards of historical, technical, aesthetic, or social significance. To enhance the visitor experience, special interactive displays and artifact showcases are presented within four themed galleries. They include unique items from the extensive Revs Institute library and archives. Revs Institute is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. For more information, visit revsinstitute.org or call +1 (239) 687-7287.

Advance Reservations Only. Regrettably, walk-up visitors cannot be accommodated.

